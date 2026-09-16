Opening acts drop out of Ed Sheeran's show in Philly in protest of Macklemore being booted from the tour

Singer Aaron Rowe and pop band Lukas Graham have left Ed Sheeran's "Loop Tour" ahead of Saturday's show in Philadelphia. Their departure is a show of support for rapper Macklemore, who was removed from the tour Monday for making a pro-Palestine comment during a Sept. 5 show in New Jersey.

Rowe and Lukas Graham were scheduled to open for Sheeran at Lincoln Financial Field. But on Tuesday, they announced they were withdrawing from the tour alongside Irish folk band Beoga and singer Finneas — the brother of Billie Eilish. Beoga has been serving as Sheeran's backing band. Finneas was scheduled to open for Sheeran on the tour's South American dates.

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The tour is currently on a 10-day break. Saturday's show in Philadelphia will be the first since Macklemore's remarks.

During the Sept. 5 concert at MetLife Stadium, Macklemore said "Free Palestine," before he introduced his protest song "Hind's Hall." He also addressed any Jewish concertgoers, saying his criticism of Israel was not criticism against them.

In a social media post, Macklemore said Robert Kraft, who owns Gillette Stadium in Massachusetts and the New England Patriots, told Sheeran it would not allow Macklemore to play the show. He added that Kraft had given Sheeran an "ultimatum" after rallying other stadium owners: If Macklemore remained on the tour, Sheeran would not be permitted to perform in their venues. As a result, Macklemore was removed from the tour.

"Macklemore coming off tour was the promoter's decision, not mine," Sheeran wrote in a post about the decision. "Macklemore's contract for the tour was with the promoter, not me. I would never let down the fans who made plans, nor would I abandon the touring crew and the other support acts and musicians who rely on me for work and to make a living."

After the Sept. 5 show, Pink criticized Macklemore by resharing a social media post that called for Macklemore to be dropped from the tour. The Doylestown native, who is Jewish, also made an Instagram post in which she said she took issue with Macklemore saying his remark wasn't about Jewish attendees.

In dropping off the tour, Rowe and Lukas Graham acknowledged their love for Sheeran and gratitude for the opportunity. But they each said they couldn't carry on with the tour.

"As Irish people we know all too well about genocide, forced famine and violent occupation," Rowe wrote. "I cannot stand by and allow billionaires to use their position of power to silence the rightful voices of those who speak up against Israeli genocide."

"Money doesn't give you the right to own the conversation," Lukas Graham posted. "Nobody's bank balance should decide who gets to speak or which suffering we're allowed to acknowledge."

Replacements for the musicians have not been announced.