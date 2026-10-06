Supercross racing coming to MetLife Stadium, less than 2 hours from Philly

Supercross will bring dirt-bike racing, big jumps and a full-day fan festival to MetLife Stadium next spring, putting the stadium event within a roughly two-hour drive of Philadelphia.

The Monster Energy AMA Supercross Championship stops in East Rutherford, New Jersey, on Saturday, April 17, for Round 14 of the 2027 season. MetLife Stadium is roughly a two-hour drive from Philadelphia.

Fans can make a day of it. Gates open at noon for practice and qualifying, while FanFest runs until 6 p.m. with access to riders, race bikes and team rigs before opening ceremonies at 6:30 p.m. and racing at 7 p.m.

The 2027 field is expected to include some of the sport’s biggest names, including Ken Roczen, Jett Lawrence, Chase Sexton, Cooper Webb and Jorge Prado.

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The East Rutherford race is one of 17 Supercross rounds scheduled across the country in 2027. MetLife Stadium previously hosted the championship and is among several venues returning to the schedule next season.

Tickets and FanFest passes are available through Ticketmaster and the MetLife Stadium box office. Ticket prices may change, and additional fees may apply.

Date: Saturday, April 17, 2027

Time: Gates, practice and qualifying at noon; FanFest noon-6 p.m.; opening ceremonies at 6:30 p.m.; racing at 7 p.m.

Location: MetLife Stadium, One MetLife Stadium Drive, East Rutherford, NJ 07073

What to expect: Supercross racing, practice and qualifying, plus a six-hour FanFest with access to riders, race bikes and team rigs

Tickets: Available through Ticketmaster and the MetLife Stadium box office; prices vary

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