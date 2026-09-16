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September 16, 2026

Mütter Museum's Halloween party will recreate a medieval 'dancing plague' with DJs, cocktails and immersive theater

Choreomania returns Oct. 30 with a 16th-century village inspired by a mysterious phenomenon that compelled people to dance uncontrollably for days.

By PhillyVoice Media Events
Experiences Halloween
2025 Mutter Choreomania Constance Mensh/For the Mütter Museum of The College of Physicians of Philadelphia

Choreomania returns to the Mütter Museum on Friday, Oct. 30, with costumed performers, DJs, cocktails and immersive experiences inspired by the mysterious phenomenon known as "dancing mania."

A medieval dancing plague is the inspiration for an unusual Halloween party returning to the Mütter Museum next month, where attendees will step into an immersive 16th-century village setting filled with costumed performers, music and other experiences.

Choreomania will take place Friday, Oct. 30, from 6-11 p.m. at the museum. The 21-and-older event will feature DJs, cocktails and after-hours museum access, all built around the mysterious phenomenon known as "dancing mania."

Cases of dancing mania were recorded in Europe for centuries. The most famous occurred in Strasbourg in 1518, when hundreds of people reportedly began dancing uncontrollably, with some continuing until they became exhausted or collapsed.

Choreomania draws on that strange piece of medical history to create a night that starts as a garden party and gradually becomes a more theatrical experience.

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Beginning at 6 p.m., attendees can grab drinks and listen to music in the Benjamin Rush Medicinal Plant Garden. An hour later, the main event begins as guests enter a 16th-century village setting filled with costumed actors and pop-up performances.

Inspired by immersive shows like "Sleep No More," the experience allows attendees to move through the setting rather than watch the action from a seat. Glimmer Labs will add to the atmosphere with a sensory light installation designed around the night's "dancing mania," while DJ Yngfu and DJ Daniela, founder of Deep Playa NYC, will provide the music.

The party includes light bites, after-hours access to the Mütter Museum and opportunities to see special items from its collections. Specialty cocktails will also be available to purchase.

Costumes are encouraged, with this year's "choleric" theme inspired by an ancient medical theory that associated certain bodily fluids with personality traits. The museum describes the choleric type as representing fire, passion and physical activity, and suggests medieval-inspired clothing, "peasant-core" and demonology as costume ideas.

This is the second year for Choreomania after about 600 people attended the inaugural party last fall. Tickets are $85 and go on sale to the general public Thursday, Sept. 17. 

Choreomania

Friday, Oct. 30 | 6-11 p.m.
Mütter Museum
19 S. 22nd St. 
Philadelphia, PA 19103
$85 | 21+

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