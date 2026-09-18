OURfest, formerly OutFest, returns to Philly in October with a National Coming Out Day parade and free Gayborhood festival

OURfest, formerly known as OutFest, will return to Philadelphia this October with three days of LGBTQ+ events leading up to a National Coming Out Day parade and free festival in the Gayborhood.

The celebration runs Friday, Oct. 9, through Sunday, Oct. 11. It traces its roots to OutFest, Philadelphia’s National Coming Out Day festival that began in 1990 and was relaunched as OURfest in 2022.

Sunday will be the main public event, with a National Coming Out Day parade through the Gayborhood followed by a free festival, resource fair and community celebration.

The weekend begins Friday with kickoff events and pre-parties around the Gayborhood. Saturday will feature independent events across the city, including BOS Philly’s “Lost in Space” party at Voyeur Nightclub.

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The Saturday night party runs from 10 p.m. to 6 a.m. across three rooms, with international DJ Guy Scheiman headlining alongside local performers. Net proceeds support LGBTQ+ community programs and charitable giving in Philadelphia.

Additional OURfest events are scheduled throughout the weekend, while Sunday’s parade and festival will serve as the centerpiece of the celebration.

Dates: Friday, Oct. 9-Sunday, Oct. 11

Location: Philadelphia’s Gayborhood and venues across the city

Friday: Kickoff events and pre-parties

Saturday: Independent events and nightlife, including BOS Philly’s “Lost in Space” at Voyeur Nightclub

Sunday: National Coming Out Day parade, free festival and resource fair

Admission: Sunday’s parade and festival are free; individual weekend events may require tickets

Find more upcoming events here.

Have an event coming up? Let the PhillyVoice Events team know about it by emailing events@phillyvoice.com.