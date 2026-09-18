Eagles-Titans: Staff picks, betting odds, and more for a Week 2 that heavily favors the Birds

The Eagles are an imperfect 1-0, but do have the makings of another winning team that can take the NFC East.

The Tennessee Titans, after getting thrashed by the annually lowly New York Jets, seem like they're looking for the makings of anything, but certainly won't find the pieces that bring them anywhere close to the thought of the playoffs for a good while.

The Eagles will face the Titans in Nashville this Sunday for Week 2, in their first road trip of the season.

Here are our staff's picks and predictions for what will happen...

• GAME INFO •

2026 Week 2

Eagles (1-0) at Titans (0-1)

Sunday, 1:00 p.m. ET | Nissan Stadium (Nashville, TN)

BROADCAST INFO

TV: FOX (...)

RADIO: 94.1 WIP (Merrill Reese, Mike Quick)

BETTING LINES

2026 Week 2 Betting Odds

Sportsbook Spread Money Line Total O/U DraftKings PHI -7.0 PHI -310

TEN +250 40.5 FanDuel PHI -7.0 PHI -350

TEN +280 39.5 BetRivers PHI -7.0 PHI -375

TEN +280 39.5 BetMGM PHI -7.0 PHI -325

TEN +270 39.5 Caesars PHI -7.0 PHI -345

TEN +270 39.5

*Lines as of Monday, Sep. 14

Jimmy Kempski (1-0)

Eagles xx, Titans xx

Words.

MORE: 5 things to watch in Eagles-Titans

Geoff Mosher (1-0)

Eagles xx, Titans xx

Words.

Evan Macy (1-0)

Eagles 29, Titans 17

This is the last lay up for a while, and I think the Eagles showed enough in Week 1 to instill some confidence that they can win against lesser opponents. Drew Kendall, while worse than a healthy Landon Dickerson, could help to steady the offensive line that was reeling from Dickerson's lack of mobility last week.

I think Saquon Barkley will run for 100 yards, I think DeVonta Smith will also crack the century mark, and I think the defense will create a few turnovers against Cam Ward. This might be the most optimistic I'll be all season with the Bears, Rams and Jaguars ahead in Weeks 3-through-5. Enjoy the lighter opponent while you can..

Nick Tricome (1-0)

Eagles 26, Titans 10

The Eagles beat Washington, but left a bit to be desired.

The Titans got walloped by the Jets of all teams and left just about everything to be desired

If Cam Ward couldn't handle the New York defense, then he's definitely not going to have any answers when he sees Jalen Carter and Jordan Davis rushing at him.

And if the Titans couldn't defend against Geno Smith and Breece Hall, then they're absolutely not going to fare any better with Jalen Hurts and Saquon Barkley.

Last week, the Commanders were a team the Eagles should've beaten and did, despite the result being closer than it probably needed to be.

The Titans are another opponent the Eagles should be able to handle, and this time, there really shouldn't be any doubts.

If anything, there's going to be a lot of fixation on how Drew Kendall looks in place of Landon Dickerson and whether Kendall holds up any better in the trenches with better health. That will probably be the most crucial storyline to focus on this week.

SIGN UP HERE to receive the PhillyVoice Sports newsletter

Follow Nick on Twitter: @itssnick

Follow Nick on Bluesky: @itssnick

Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice Sports