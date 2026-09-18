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September 18, 2026

Eagles-Titans: Staff picks, betting odds, and more for a Week 2 that heavily favors the Birds

The Eagles, on paper, have a layup in front of them. But will their play make it that straightforward?

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By Nick Tricome
PhillyVoice Staff
Eagles NFL
Eagles-Commanders-Jalen-Carter_091426 Colleen Claggett/For PhillyVoice

Jalen Carter and the Eagles' defense have a favorable matchup this week.

The Eagles are an imperfect 1-0, but do have the makings of another winning team that can take the NFC East.

The Tennessee Titans, after getting thrashed by the annually lowly New York Jets, seem like they're looking for the makings of anything, but certainly won't find the pieces that bring them anywhere close to the thought of the playoffs for a good while.

The Eagles will face the Titans in Nashville this Sunday for Week 2, in their first road trip of the season.

Here are our staff's picks and predictions for what will happen...

• GAME INFO •

2026 Week 2

Eagles (1-0) at Titans (0-1)

Sunday, 1:00 p.m. ET | Nissan Stadium (Nashville, TN)

BROADCAST INFO

TV: FOX (...)
RADIO: 94.1 WIP (Merrill Reese, Mike Quick)

BETTING LINES

2026 Week 2 Betting Odds
Sportsbook Spread Money Line Total O/U 
 DraftKingsPHI -7.0PHI -310
TEN +250		40.5
FanDuel PHI -7.0PHI -350
TEN +280		39.5
BetRivers PHI -7.0PHI -375
TEN +280		39.5
BetMGM PHI -7.0PHI -325
TEN +270		39.5
Caesars PHI -7.0PHI -345
TEN +270		39.5

*Lines as of Monday, Sep. 14

Jimmy Kempski (1-0)

Eagles xx, Titans xx

Words.

MORE: 5 things to watch in Eagles-Titans

Geoff Mosher (1-0)

Eagles xx, Titans xx

Words.     

Evan Macy (1-0)

Eagles 29, Titans 17

This is the last lay up for a while, and I think the Eagles showed enough in Week 1 to instill some confidence that they can win against lesser opponents. Drew Kendall, while worse than a healthy Landon Dickerson, could help to steady the offensive line that was reeling from Dickerson's lack of mobility last week.

I think Saquon Barkley will run for 100 yards, I think DeVonta Smith will also crack the century mark, and I think the defense will create a few turnovers against Cam Ward. This might be the most optimistic I'll be all season with the Bears, Rams and Jaguars ahead in Weeks 3-through-5. Enjoy the lighter opponent while you can.

MORE: What did Week 1 reveal about Sean Mannion's offense?

Nick Tricome (1-0)

Eagles 26, Titans 10

The Eagles beat Washington, but left a bit to be desired.

The Titans got walloped by the Jets of all teams and left just about everything to be desired

If Cam Ward couldn't handle the New York defense, then he's definitely not going to have any answers when he sees Jalen Carter and Jordan Davis rushing at him.

And if the Titans couldn't defend against Geno Smith and Breece Hall, then they're absolutely not going to fare any better with Jalen Hurts and Saquon Barkley.

Last week, the Commanders were a team the Eagles should've beaten and did, despite the result being closer than it probably needed to be.

The Titans are another opponent the Eagles should be able to handle, and this time, there really shouldn't be any doubts.

If anything, there's going to be a lot of fixation on how Drew Kendall looks in place of Landon Dickerson and whether Kendall holds up any better in the trenches with better health. That will probably be the most crucial storyline to focus on this week.

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Nick Tricome
PhillyVoice Staff

nick@phillyvoice.com

Read more Eagles NFL Philadelphia Robert Saleh Nick Sirianni Cam Ward Tennessee Titans Jalen Hurts

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