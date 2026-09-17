City Council to explore options to save Academy of Natural Sciences

Philadelphia City Council will hold hearings to investigate the closure of the Academy of Natural Sciences, which is slated to shut down Sep. 30.

At the first meeting of the fall session, Councilmember Jeffery Young Jr. (D-5) introduced a resolution to examine how the shuttering would affect families and develop a "public record of alternatives," such as partnerships and fundraising, that could keep the institution open and protect its collections and research efforts.

The Academy of Natural Sciences opened in 1828 and was acquired by Drexel University in 2011. Officials cited financial difficulties and dwindling attendance when they announced on Sept. 1 that the museum was closing. The academy is home to more than 19 million specimens and fossils, including the first mounted dinosaur, a Hadrosaurus foulkii discovered in New Jersey.

"As a father, I don't feel right allowing that place to just disappear, and so we're going to be working to see how we can preserve our cultural institutions in this city," Young said.

Earlier this month, Mayor Cherelle Parker said she and Gov. Josh Shapiro would be working together with Drexel to "preserve" the mission of the Academy of Natural Sciences society.

At Thursday's meeting, many museum supporters testified in favor of keeping the museum open.

"We need the academy to remain open because it is an important part of not only Philadelphia's history and the United States' history, but also the history of the world," Marie Gilbert, a former employee of the museum, said during the public comment session.

Although it's the oldest museum of its kind in the United States, the Logan Square building that houses the collection is not listed on Philadelphia's Register of Historic Places, the Inquirer reported. That designation would offer certain protections against major changes to the building.

The abrupt announcement that it was closing has sparked protests and petitions. Councilmember Nina Ahmad (D-At-Large), who co-sponsored the legislation, said there are things that need to be explored to save the institution.

"As a scientist by training, I cannot allow this announcement about the academy to be made without Drexel providing all of Philadelphia with more information on how we got to the sorry state and, needless to say, we don't have to stay in that sorry state," Ahmad said. "There are options and opportunities to address this issue without closure being on the table."

A representative from Council President Kenyatta Johnson's office said it's possible for a hearing to take place before the closure at the end of the month, but nothing has been scheduled at this time.