Mayor Parker says she is working with Gov. Shapiro to 'preserve the essential mission' of Academy of Natural Sciences

Mayor Cherelle Parker said Wednesday that she is collaborating with Gov. Josh Shapiro and Drexel University to "preserve the essential mission" of the Academy of Natural Sciences, which faces an uncertain future as it prepares to close its 198-year-old museum.

The scientific society announced Tuesday it was closing its museum at 1900 Benjamin Franklin Parkway amid declining museum attendance and high operational costs, but planned to make its collections accessible for research. The academy's president, Scott Cooper, also is resigning. Drexel, the academy's affiliated university, said it was committed to "building and funding a sustainable long-term model," but it offered scant details on what that model might be.

MORE: Gov. Sherrill declares to-go cocktails are 'here to stay' in N.J. with new law



Now, the mayor and the governor are lending their input. Parker said she is in discussion with Shapiro's office, the academy and Drexel to find a path forward. David L. Cohen, a former U.S. ambassador and a onetime Comcast executive, is assisting.

"The city of Philadelphia commends Drexel University and the Academy of Natural Sciences for its significant, ongoing work to preserve the Academy's educational mission and extraordinary two-century legacy as a natural history institution, including its world-renowned collections," Parker said in a statement. "Drexel and the Academy are working with my office, with Governor Shapiro's office, and with Ambassador David L. Cohen, as the governor's representative, to preserve the essential mission of the Academy.

"We are working collaboratively toward the outcome we all seek for the city of Philadelphia."

Deputy Mayor Trish Wellenbach will serve as a senior adviser to the academy until it finds permanent leadership. She will retain her city job and will not receive compensation from Drexel or the Academy of Natural Sciences for her work.

The news of the museum's closure provoked grief and uproar. More than 2,200 people signed a petition calling on Drexel President Antonio Merlo to honor the university's "commitment" to the academy. Councilmember Katherine Gilmore Richardson expressed a collective responsibility "to do everything in our power to ensure it can remain educating and inspiring for another 200 years."

State Sen. Nikil Saval (D-First) urged "partners from all levels of government" to "unite in our efforts to see this vital work continue."

"It is unacceptable for a world-class city like ours to allow its major natural history museum to close," he said.

Paul Steinke, Executive Director of the Preservation Alliance for Greater Philadelphia, said the organization was "saddened" by the loss of a "venerable museum" visited by generations of Philadelphians.

"It is our hope that Philadelphia's civic and cultural community will come together and pledge sufficient support to reverse this decision and keep the museum open and operating," Steinke said. "On the bright side, we were glad to learn that the Academy will survive, and that it will continue to perform its historic research and collections management functions."

Shapiro's office did not immediately confirm its collaboration with the mayor or comment on the Academy of Natural Sciences' future. Councilmember Jeffrey Young, Jr., whose district includes the museum, was not available for comment.

Follow Kristin & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @kristin_hunt | @thePhillyVoice

Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice

Have a news tip? Let us know.