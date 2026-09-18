Yards Oktoberfest will turn normally off-limits brewery space into a Bavarian beer hall

Yards Brewing Company will open parts of its brewery and warehouse that are normally off limits to the public when its annual Oktoberfest celebration returns to Northern Liberties on Saturday, Sept. 26.

From noon to 4 p.m., the brewery will transform its outdoor loading dock and portions of the brewing facility at 500 Spring Garden St. into a Bavarian-inspired beer hall with live music, German food, games and Oktoberfest competitions.

Four German-style beers are planned for the celebration, including Yards’ returning Unter Dog Oktoberfest Lager, along with Schnitzengiggles, Festbier and Hefeweizen.

The afternoon will also include Masskrugstemmen, a traditional German stein-holding competition, along with a costume contest for the best dirndl, lederhosen or other Oktoberfest attire.

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Tickets start at $20. Early Bird tickets cost $20 and General Admission is $30, with both including entry, a 0.5-liter Yards Oktoberfest stein and one beer fill. Designated-driver tickets are $10 and include entry and a stein that can be collected at the end of the event.

The 21+ Oktoberfest at Yards event will be held rain or shine. Free parking is available.

Date: Saturday, Sept. 26

Time: Noon-4 p.m.

Location: Yards Brewing Company

Address: 500 Spring Garden St., Philadelphia 19123

Admission: Early Bird $20; General Admission $30; Designated Driver $10

Age: 21+

Activities: Live music, stein-holding competition and costume contest

Parking: Free

Weather: Rain or shine

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