More Events:

September 18, 2026

Yards Oktoberfest will turn normally off-limits brewery space into a Bavarian beer hall

The Sept. 26 celebration in Northern Liberties will feature four German-style beers, stein-holding and costume contests, live music and German food.

By PhillyVoice Media Events
Festivals Breweries
Yards Brewing Company - Green Tanks Provided Courtesy/Aversa PR & Events

Yards Brewing Company will host its annual Oktoberfest celebration in Northern Liberties on Sept. 26 with German-style beers, live music, food, games and stein-holding and costume contests.

Yards Brewing Company will open parts of its brewery and warehouse that are normally off limits to the public when its annual Oktoberfest celebration returns to Northern Liberties on Saturday, Sept. 26.

From noon to 4 p.m., the brewery will transform its outdoor loading dock and portions of the brewing facility at 500 Spring Garden St. into a Bavarian-inspired beer hall with live music, German food, games and Oktoberfest competitions.

Four German-style beers are planned for the celebration, including Yards’ returning Unter Dog Oktoberfest Lager, along with Schnitzengiggles, Festbier and Hefeweizen.

The afternoon will also include Masskrugstemmen, a traditional German stein-holding competition, along with a costume contest for the best dirndl, lederhosen or other Oktoberfest attire.

  • FIND MORE EVENTS HAPPENING NEAR YOU
  • Discover festivals, markets, family-friendly activities and other things to do throughout Philadelphia, South Jersey and the surrounding suburbs.
  • Explore more events on PhillyVoice.com/Events

Tickets start at $20. Early Bird tickets cost $20 and General Admission is $30, with both including entry, a 0.5-liter Yards Oktoberfest stein and one beer fill. Designated-driver tickets are $10 and include entry and a stein that can be collected at the end of the event.

The 21+ Oktoberfest at Yards event will be held rain or shine. Free parking is available. 

Yards Oktoberfest

Date: Saturday, Sept. 26
Time: Noon-4 p.m.
Location: Yards Brewing Company
Address: 500 Spring Garden St., Philadelphia 19123
Admission: Early Bird $20; General Admission $30; Designated Driver $10
Age: 21+
Activities: Live music, stein-holding competition and costume contest
Parking: Free
Weather: Rain or shine

Find more upcoming events here.

Have an event coming up? Let the PhillyVoice Events team know about it by emailing events@phillyvoice.com.

PhillyVoice Media Events

Read more Festivals Breweries Yards Brewing Company Oktoberfest

Featured

Dolph Lundgren and Sylvester Stallone

See Rocky IV actor Dolph Lundgren tomorrow at Temple
Limited - AVA 2026

Philadelphia's next generation of opera stars takes center stage at AVA's Giargiari Bel Canto Competition

Just In

Must Read

Government

Task force to evaluate potential impacts of data centers in Philly

Mayor Cherelle Parker

Weekend

16 things to do in Philly and the suburbs this weekend

Center City District - Open Streets

Illness

U.S. cancer deaths are down, but early-onset diagnoses keep rising

Cancer Research Report

Music

Pro-Palestinian protest planned for Ed Sheeran's Philly concert

Ed Sheeran Philly concert

Employment

Philly jobs are changing. Are you ready?

Philly Hired -Job Search

Eagles

Game ball, three stars, and snap count analysis: Week 1, Eagles vs. Commanders

Eagles-Commanders-Dallas-Goedert-2_091426

© 2026 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved