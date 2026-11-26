The version of LeBron James who has made 22 All-Star Games, won four NBA titles and has won the NBA MVP Award four times isn't typically on display these days in his late-career foray with the Sixers.

And that's actually by design.

James is averaging a career-low 16.6 points per game and has likewise seen major dips in field goal percentage and three-point shooting in his age-41 season, but if anyone needed a reminder that the sport's all-time leading scorer and one of its Mount Rushmore legends is still very capable of resembling one of the game's all-time greats, he can still do that.

On Wednesday night, with Sixers star center Joel Embiid absent from an illness and star wing Jaylen Brown unable to play more than 17 minutes against the Heat in an NBA Cup Group Play game the Sixers needed to win, James took the game over in a way that he used to do routinely but hadn't yet for his newest team – and because he still could.

"I don’t know, man. I’m just trying to play the game the right way," James said after logging his first triple-double in a Sixers uniform in a 111-104 victory over the Heat, the franchise James won his first two championships with. "I don’t think my job is to dominate the game every night for this ball club.

"We have a finals MVP, we have a regular season MVP. We got an up and coming superstar point guard, a young fella in VJ [Edgecombe] who’s up and coming as well. My dues is paid, and what I’ve done. If they need me to dust off the cape from time to time, I can still accomplish that, but that’s not my job. I don’t think that’s my job, but they need it, I can do it at any given moment."

The Sixers, trying to keep alive their chance of advancing in the Cup, absolutely required a throwback kind of game from James, who met the moment by scoring 25 points, grabbing 10 rebounds and dishing 12 assists.

Despite a major decline this season in his three-point percentage – just 27.5 entering the game – James shot 4-for-6 from behind the arc, including a 35-footer at the end of a personal 14-point scoring streak.

James had scored more than 20 points just once in his first 11 games with the Sixers but his season-high 25 against Miami was actually his fourth straight game scoring in the 20s. On Monday, he knocked down four of five three-point tries against the Trail Blazers. He has now nailed eight of his last 11.

James has also shot at least 60 percent from the floor in each of his past three games, an indication that he can play superhero more if needed as the season progresses and his shooting touch continues to warm up.

"The work I’ve been putting in throughout my career. I’ve shot over, I don’t know, how many over 10,000 reps, you know?" he said. "So, like, it’s not — the work has been put in, and I’m not ever worried about anything part of my game. The difference between the start of the season and now is that I’m feeling better, ramp up is feeling better. I’m about to be 42 years old in a month.

"Shit, it takes a little bit longer for the ramp up, but feeling pretty good as of late. I’ll never be second-guessing myself or whatever case may be because I know the work I put in."

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