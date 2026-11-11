100,000 Christmas lights, Santa on a fire truck and holiday festivities coming to West Chester

Downtown West Chester will be filled with Christmas lights this holiday season, with carolers walking the streets, Santa riding through town on a fire truck and a Christmas parade planned for early December.

The borough's annual Chester County Hospital Lights Up Holiday Weekends begins Friday, Nov. 27, with an estimated 100,000 lights decorating the downtown shopping district, according to organizers. The six-weekend celebration will continue through New Year's Day, with a 28-foot Christmas tree, holiday shopping and free activities throughout the season.

Thanksgiving weekend will bring some of the first festivities. The West Chester Borough Balladeer Carolers will walk through downtown in Victorian clothing, singing Christmas songs Friday evening and Saturday afternoon. Santa is scheduled to ride through downtown on a fire truck Saturday, Nov. 28, at 3 p.m.

Participating downtown businesses will offer holiday deals, including discounts, gift card specials, raffles and giveaways. Some discounts will reach 20% to 30%, according to the Greater West Chester Chamber of Commerce.

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Parking will be free along downtown streets from Nov. 27-29, giving people a chance to explore the shops and holiday decorations without paying for metered parking.

The following Friday, Dec. 4, West Chester will hold its annual Christmas parade. The evening will begin with a tree lighting outside the Historic Chester County Courthouse at 6:30 p.m., followed by the parade at 7 p.m.

Marching bands, decorated floats and other performers will travel through downtown, with Santa appearing on a new float. The parade will be hosted by 6abc meteorologist Adam Joseph and B101 radio personality Kathy Romano.

The holiday weekends will continue through December with additional visits from Santa, caroling, seasonal shopping and other downtown activities.

The full schedule is available on the Greater West Chester Chamber of Commerce website.

Chester County Hospital Lights Up Holiday Weekends in West Chester

Dates: Friday, Nov. 27, 2026, through Friday, Jan. 1, 2027

Location: Downtown West Chester, Chester County, PA

Admission: Free for public holiday festivities; shopping and food purchases cost extra

Thanksgiving weekend: Nov. 27-29, with shopping specials and free on-street parking

Victorian carolers: Friday, Nov. 27, 5:30-7:30 p.m.; Saturday, Nov. 28, noon-2 p.m.

Santa on a fire truck: Saturday, Nov. 28, 3 p.m.

Christmas tree lighting: Friday, Dec. 4, 6:30 p.m., Historic Chester County Courthouse

Christmas parade: Friday, Dec. 4, 7 p.m., downtown West Chester

More information: Greater West Chester Chamber of Commerce

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