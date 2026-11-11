Report: Yankees interested in former Phillies third baseman Alec Bohm

There hasn't been any action yet on the MLB's hot stove, as the GM meetings commence in Las Vegas ahead of an anticipated work stoppage in December.

The Phillies, like the rest of the league, are in a holding pattern looking to address several big needs in free agency, like their bullpen and the outfield.

One outgoing free agent, third (and sometimes first) baseman Alec Bohm might be one of the first dominoes to fall, according to New York Post baseball writer Jon Heyman.

The MLB insider says the Yankees have their sights set on the homegrown Phillies infielder, looking to help supplement Ryan McMahon, who struggled at third in the Bronx this year. Bohm could theoretically be a right-handed hitting platoon piece for the Yankees in 2027.

Bohm, for all his faults, is an above-average hitter — though a very streaky one who lacks significant power. He's also a below-average defender, particularly at third base.

Wrote Heyman:

Bohm, 30, would likely be looking at a relatively short deal, perhaps even one year, after posting underwhelming overall numbers (15 homers, .249 batting average, .698 OPS). He might not even mind a one-year deal to reset... [NY Post]

The one-year deal thing is certainly interesting — and if true, might actually keep the Phillies in the running to retain him, should they fail to find anyone they like more.

Philly is likely to look internally to top prospect Aidan Miller, or free agency to address their current third base opening.

Bohm finished 2026 with a .298/.369/.425 slash line after the All-Star break after slashing .215/.278/.354 preceding it.

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