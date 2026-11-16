Eagles rookie progress reports, midway through the season

The Philadelphia Eagles made eight picks in the 2026 NFL Draft. Let's take a look at each of them individually, and track their progress through the first half of the season.

Round 1: WR Makai Lemon

The Eagles typically select physically impressive prospects in the first round. The selection of Lemon was a bit of a departure from the norm, as he is short and light with short arms and small hands. He also isn't a blazer by any stretch, as he ran a 4.50 40 at USC's pro day. He simply does not possess impressive physical measurables.

The Eagles did not draft Lemon to develop his traits over time. They drafted him because they wanted him to contribute immediately in what they thought would be a Super Bowl contending season (it has not been that, obviously). Lemon's positive traits coming out of college were that he caught everything, he ran decent routes, he was a fierce competitor, and he had good production.

Lemon had a tough offseason after being selected 20th overall. He missed half of the spring, two preseason games, and was at least limited (no team drills) in 10 training camp practices because of a hamstring injury.

But, he was healthy enough to play by the start of the regular season, and he has played in every game so far. Through nine games, Lemon has 37 catches on 54 targets for 312 yards (5.8 yards per target) and 1 TD. Only 17 of his 37 catches have resulted in first downs, and his long reception on the season is just 21 yards. Pro-football-reference.com has him down for 0 broken tackles and 5 drops.

There have been a lot of excuses made for Lemon's low impact rookie season, some of which are valid, in my opinion, but some of which are not. Certainly, he is playing in a non-functional offense getting targets from Tanner McKee and Joe Milton. That's valid.

However, I've seen a number of Eagles fans cite a stat from PFF that says that Lemon has a high "separation percentage." If you've seen this stat and have been encouraged by it, I hate to yuck your yum but there may not be a more useless metric in the NFL statistical zeitgeist. Here were PFF's "separation percentage" leaders in 2025. It's a "who's who" of low impact receivers. I mean, JAHAN DOTSON (!) was in the top 10, lol.

It's not the fans' fault for citing this stat, to be clear. It's PFF's fault for presenting it worthy of anyone's time.

Lemon's best game this season was against the Cowboys Week 7. He had 7 catches on 8 targets for 67 yards and a TD in that game. I cut up those targets:

I thought he did a nice job of making catches and then absorbing contact. He also ran decent routes and gave McKee some open looks.

Lemon is not Jalen Reagor. But he is also not Amon-Ra St. Brown. If his drop issues are just a short-term rookie issue, then he can grow into a useful, gritty chain mover / frisky blocker from the slot in an efficient offense. However, I just don't see a lot of explosiveness, and I do think his ceiling is capped by the combination of that and his lack of size.

Round 2: TE Eli Stowers

Stowers was a high school quarterback who moved to tight end in college. He put on a show at the NFL Combine, where he broke records for his vertical leap (45 1/2") and broad jump (135"). He also ran a 4.51 40. He is undersized at 6'4, 239, but he is an elite athlete.

In college, Vanderbilt lined up Stowers all over the place, trying to create mismatches against slower linebackers and smaller defensive backs. Once he had the ball in his hands, he got yards after the catch using his speed, or by dragging DBs. So that was the appeal: Elite athlete, high ceiling, some receiving chops.

The downside on Stowers as a prospect was that he was more of a big receiver coming out of college, and that he would need to become a much better blocker to become a more well-rounded NFL tight end.

Unfortunately, throughout training camp and the preseason games Stowers didn't show much to get excited about as a receiver or as a blocker. He did not exhibit the explosive traits that are in his body, he sometimes looked tentative as a blocker, and he simply didn't made catches further than, like, 10 yards down the field.

Prior to the season, we called Stowers "unplayable," and likely to be a gameday inactive. As it turned out, Stowers was given a "questionable" designation on the injury report prior to Week 1, although he said himself that he was ready to play. He was then placed on injured reserve, where he stayed for the first six games of the season.

In three games in which he has been active, Stowers has 3 catches for 53 yards. Two of those catches (and 46 of those yards) came on the final two plays of a blowout loss to the Commanders. Obviously, that is not the production the Eagles would have been hoping for when they selected him in the second round, even if they were willing to be patient with him.

To be fair, it usually takes tight ends a few years before they get their NFL sea legs. A quick look at the Eagles' two most recent long-term tight ends and their rookie season receiving stats:

Rookie tight end Rec Yards YPC TD Zach Ertz 36 469 13.0 4 Dallas Goedert 33 334 10.1 4



Ertz and Goedert were both second-round picks. A quick list of recent second-round tight ends and their rookie stats (we'll just go back as far as the Goedert draft):

2nd Round TEs Rec Yards YPC TD Mason Taylor, 2025, Jets 44 369 8.4 1 Terrance Ferguson, 2025, Rams 11 231 21.0 3 Elijah Arroyo, 2025, Seahawks 15 179 11.9 1 Ben Sinnott, 2024, Commanders 5 28 5.6 1 Sam LaPorta, 2023, Lions 86 889 10.3 10 Michael Mayer, 2023, Raiders 27 304 11.3 2 Luke Musgrave, 2023, Packers 34 352 10.4 1 Luke Schoonmaker, 2023, Cowboys 8 65 8.1 2 Brenton Strange, 2023, Jaguars 5 35 7.0 1 Trey McBride, 2022, Cardinals 25 210 8.4 1 Pat Friermuth, 2021, Steelers 60 497 8.3 7 Cole Kmet, 2020, Bears 28 243 8.7 2 Irv Smith, 2019, Vikings 36 311 8.6 2 Drew Sample, 2019, Bengals 5 30 6.0 0 Mike Gesicki, 2018, Dolphins 22 202 9.2 0 Dallas Goedert, 2018, Eagles 33 334 10.1 4



The average stats of the 16 players above during their rookie seasons: 28 catches for 267 yards (9.6 YPC) and 2 TDs. Sam LaPorta made an impact for the Lions as a rookie. None of the other 15 tight ends above topped 500 yards. Only two (LaPorta and Pat Friermuth) topped 400 yards.

With the Eagles' season swirling down the toilet, it would make sense for the Eagles to get Stowers on the field over stiffs like Johnny Mundt and Grant Calcaterra. He is only going to get better if he plays. If Stowers can't get on the field over guys like that in a lost season, that would be a (continuing) major red flag.

Round 3: OT Markel Bell

The Eagles drafted Bell hoping that he could become the successor at RT to Lane Johnson, who said during training camp that the 2026 season would likely be his last. It was assumed that Bell would have the advantage of learning from Johnson on and off the field for a year while also serving as the team's swing tackle as a rookie.

In Week 4 against the Rams, Johnson was a surprise inactive and Bell was thrusted into a starting role at RT. When Johnson announced that he was retiring in the aftermath of that game, Bell became the full-time starter.

He has been a substantial downgrade from Johnson, because, well, of course he has! Johnson is one of the best offensive linemen in NFL history, and was still playing at a high level when he retired. Bell has now started six games, and there have been growing pains, with notably bad starts against the Rams and Commanders. That is to be expected. Hell, even Johnson had some bad games as a rookie. On a podcast appearance with Chris Long, Johnson told an entertaining story about how he got wrecked by Justin Houston in his third game as a rookie.

So, we'll see what the rest of Bell's season looks like. And, spoiler, he's going to have a few more bad games, especially in a completely non-functional offense. But, where it feels like most Eagles fans are a little down on Bell, I at least see a player who is battling hard, who very clearly had the most encouraging training camp of all Eagles rookies, by far, and who probably just had his best game of the season against the Giants Week 9.

Bell's planned understudy role this season hasn't gone to plan. He is playing earlier than anticipated. The expectation will be that he will show improvement the rest of the season, and if he does he could be in line to start at RT in 2027.

Round 5: QB Cole Payton

Payton was fun to watch throughout training camp, simply because he is not afraid to let it rip down the field. On the positive side, Payton throws with good touch, particularly to the intermediate parts of the field, and he can make plays with his legs. On the negative side, he takes way too many chances with the ball, often throwing to double- and sometimes even triple-covered receivers. That had to have driven the risk-averse Nick Sirianni bonkers.

Though flawed, Payton showed enough talent to stick on the 53-man roster for further development. However, the Eagles have shown what they think of Payton's current readiness to play in real games, as he has been the lowest quarterback on the totem pole all season, despite the team having employed five different quarterbacks.

Because he is athletic and even played some running back in college, Payton has at least played 10 special teams snaps this season. But he's going to have to show notable progress as a quarterback next offseason to stick on the roster in 2027 and beyond. It'll be interesting to see if Payton plays quarterback at all in 2026 if the Eagles go into full-on tank mode late in the season.

Round 6: OG Micah Morris

The Eagles drafted Morris because of his blend of size and raw athleticism. However, he was only available in the sixth round because his technique needed a lot of work. Throughout camp and the preseason games, Morris did not look lost. He looked to me like a legitimate NFL lineman. He made the 53-man roster, but has not yet had a role in the regular offense.

With Fred Johnson no longer on the team, Morris could be at least be the sixth offensive lineman in jumbo packages, and we'll see if he gets legitimate playing time in the back half of this ruined Eagles season.

Round 7: S Cole Wisniewski

Wisniewski was absent for most of the offseason. He missed the entirety of spring practices, and he was a non-participant in nine training camp practices because of a hamstring injury. He also missed two preseason games, one because of the hamstring injury, and one because of a concussion.

Wisniewski had injury issues in college, notably a torn Achilles that cost him seven games in 2022 and a broken foot that cost him the 2024 season. That's at least partly why he fell to the seventh round of the draft. Wisniewski was waived at 53-man cutdowns and brought back to the practice squad.

He has been a gameday callup for two games this season, but has not yet played any snaps in the regular defense. He has played 36 snaps on special teams. The Eagles have cycled through a bunch of safeties this season, and Wisniewski has not yet gotten any real consideration for playing time.

Round 7: iDL Uar Bernard

Early in training camp, the native Nigerian Bernard looked a lot like a guy who hadn't ever played football, which makes sense, because, you know, he had never put on shoulder pads before the start of training camp. Early in camp, Bernard was probably the easiest guy on the field to block. He'd pretty much stand straight up at the snap, immediately lose all leverage, and quickly lose the rep.

Bernard did make improvements throughout camp, and he had two run stops while two-gapping against the Patriots in the second preseason game. His power is obvious, but the trick for Bernard is whether he can play with more fluidity, because there's a lot stiffness in his movement. Maybe that will come in time, but he was very obviously unplayable as a rookie.

The Eagles waived Bernard at cutdowns, and added him back to the practice squad. He was then later placed on practice squad IR, which means that he is not getting valuable practice time during the season.

Round 7: EDGE Keyshawn James-Newby

James-Newby missed all of or at least part of 11 practices during training camp, and he didn't appear in the first two preseason games. He did show some pass rush juice in the Eagles' final preseason game against the Bengals, but it wasn't enough to make the team's initial 53-man roster. He has spent the entire season so far on the practice squad, and has appeared in two games as a gameday callup, playing 52 defensive snaps and 40 special teams snaps.

Four Eagles players who were waived at 53-man cutdowns were claimed by other teams, but my understanding is that the player they feared losing the most was James-Newby. The Eagles have a bunch of open roster spots, and if they were to promote one of their own practice squad guys to the 53-man roster, James-Newby would be a logical choice.

Follow Jimmy & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @JimmyKempski | thePhillyVoice

And on Threads: @JimmyKempski

Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice Sports

Add Jimmy's RSS feed to your feed reader