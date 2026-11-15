NFC Hierarchy/Obituary: Week 11 edition

November 15, 2026
Week 10 of the 2026 NFL season isn't quite in the books yet, but all the NFC teams that had games this week have already played them, so let's get a jump on the Hierarchy this week.
None this week.
14) Falcons (3-7): The Falcons have lost three straight games and five of their last six. During their three-game losing streak, they have been outscored 85-30. This team sucks.
Last week: 11
13) Commanders (3-5-1): The Commanders beat the Giants on Thursday Night Football, which puts them two games behind in the NFC East. And since they tied the Giants earlier this season, they have the 1-0-1 head-to-head-tiebreaker over the Giants.
Here are the Commanders' and Giants' schedules the rest of the season:
|Week
|Commanders
|Giants
|11
|Bengals (6-2)
|Jaguars (7-2)
|12
|At Cardinals (3-7)
|At Colts (3-7)
|13
|At Titans (1-8)
|49ers (8-1)
|14
|Texans (3-6)
|At Seahawks (6-4)
|15
|Falcons (3-7)
|Browns (6-4)
|16
|At Vikings (7-2)
|At Lions (7-2)
|17
|At Jaguars (7-2)
|At Cowboys (4-6)
|18
|Cowboys (4-6)
|Eagles (2-7)
|Cumulative record
|34-40 (0.459)
|43-33 (0.566)
As you can see, the Commanders have the easier schedule the rest of the season. It's not out of the question that they can catch the Giants.
Looking way ahead, it would be hilarious if the Eagles tanked against the Giants Week 18, thus screwing over the Commanders, the same way they screwed over the Giants when they tanked against the Commanders in Week 18 in 2020.
Last week: 14
12) Saints (3-6): Kellen Moore complained about a DPI call that went against the Saints that put the Panthers in position to kick a walk-off field goal.
#Saints HC Kellen Moore on CB Kool-Aid McKinstry being called for pass interference on the final drive:— NOF (@nofnetwork) November 15, 2026
“Obviously, there’s disappointment when a call goes like that and now they’re in field goal range.” pic.twitter.com/7c6yf2ouVU
November 15, 2026
Ohhh the good ole under thrown ball and the receiver works back for it so they throw a flag for pass interference. You gotta love it, Saints 1st down pic.twitter.com/eO8HxosuPD— Rate the Refs (@Rate_the_Refs) November 15, 2026
Last week: 12
11) Cowboys (4-6): 584 yards lol.
Last week: 10
10) Panthers (4-5): The Panthers ended their three-game losing streak against the Saints, but only because of stuff like this.
Panthers Saints is one of the stupidest and most comical games of the season. Both of these football teams are not real pic.twitter.com/AwOOUIqmxL— Billy M (@BillyM_91) November 15, 2026
Last week: 13
9) Buccaneers (3-6): The Bucs feel like the clear best team in the awful NFC South. Of course, maybe I only feel that way because they didn't play this week.
Last week: 9
8) Giants (5-3-1): If the Giants had gotten a defensive stop on the Commanders' last possession of the game, they'd be 6-2-1, the Commanders would be in the graveyard, and they'd be 2.5 games up on the Cowboys. But, ooooops!
JAYDEN TO DIGGS FOR THE LEAD.— NFL (@NFL) November 13, 2026
WASvsNYG on Prime
Stream on @NFLPlus pic.twitter.com/qo77Y8f2Vf
But, they still had a chance to at least tie the game up and send it to overtime on their ensuing possession. With the game on the line on 3rd and 10 and looking down the barrel of a blitz, J.J. McCarthy threw up a YOLO ball, with predictable results.
JJ MCCARTHY LOOKS FOR NABERS BUT IS PICKED OFF pic.twitter.com/b2BAwPG6oS— wok (@wokdior) November 13, 2026
On a side note, Jameis Winston barked out a legendary cadence when trying to get the Giants to jump offsides.
If you listen to nothing else today, at least listen to Jameis Winston's hard count here lmao 😂 pic.twitter.com/F1nr26EN3W— NFL (@NFL) November 13, 2026
Last week: 8
7) Packers (6-4): Let's look at the playoff sitch in the NFC after Week 10:
|NFC
|Record
|Conf record
|1 - 49ers
|8-1
|5-1
|2 - Lions
|7-2
|4-1
|3 - Giants
|5-3-1
|3-3-1
|4 - Panthers
|4-5
|4-3
|5 - Vikings
|7-2
|5-1
|6 - Bears
|7-2
|5-2
|7 - Packers
|6-4
|4-4
|8 - Seahawks
|6-4
|2-3
|9 - Rams
|6-4
|4-2
The Packers aren't a bad team, but they're also not really a "good" team either, and after their loss to the Vikings they are in big trouble. They're 1.5 games behind all three other NFC North teams, so their odds of winning the division are very low. But now they're also in a position where they're competing for a wildcard berth with bunch of definitively good teams.
Their yearly finish in the 7 seed is in serious jeopardy.
Also Matt LaFleur complained that the Vikings only gave up a third-round pick for Kirk Cousins, lol.
#Packers HC Matt LaFleur on the Raiders trading QB Kirk Cousins to the Vikings:— Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) November 11, 2026
"I was surprised they didn't get more for him, quite honestly. I was shocked when I saw what they traded him for. It was mind-blowing to me." pic.twitter.com/hd9I4uTU8W
Last week: 6
6) Vikings (7-2): This is pretty crazy, especially for a team with a 30-15 record since 2024, via @OnyxOdds:
Last week: 7
5) Rams (6-4): The Rams beat the Cardinals. 🥱
Their five-game stretch of cupcakes is now over. They'll have their bye Week 11 and then finish out their season against the following seven opponents:
Last week: 5
4) Seahawks (6-4): Drew Lock has had to start three games in relief of Sam Darnold this season. His 2026 stats: 68 of 93 (73.1%) for 837 yards (9.0 YPA), 5 TDs, 0 INTs. He also made a couple of awesome plays against the Raiders. Here's one:
Drew Lock scrambles and finds Cooper Kupp in the end zone 🎯— NFL (@NFL) November 15, 2026
SEAvsLV on CBS/Paramount+
Stream on @NFLPlus pic.twitter.com/EMhzHnp0ql
And the other:
Drew Lock launches it to JSN for a 71-yard TD 🚀— NFL (@NFL) November 15, 2026
SEAvsLV on CBS/Paramount+
Stream on @NFLPlus pic.twitter.com/Jj6kFpY4Xx
It's hilarious to me that the Patriots, coming off a Super Bowl appearance and hopeful to go back, went into this season with Tommy DeVito (!) as their QB2. Backup QBs matter a lot!
(I also suppose that having Seattle's defense doesn't hurt.)
Also, this is one of the coolest plays I've ever seen, by Tory Horton, who saved the ball from being kicked out of the back of the end zone, thus eliminating the two-minute warning.
Tory Horton just made one of the smartest plays you’ll ever see pic.twitter.com/r8W2iZc1mF— Field Access (@FieldAccessCo) November 15, 2026
Last week: 4
3) 49ers (8-1): The Niners' offense did whatever they wanted to the Cowboys' defense, as many teams do. But San Fran's defense would worry me if I were a Niners fan. They have given up 29 points or more in four games.
Last week: 3
2) Lions (7-2): The Lions absolutely destroyed the Patriots in Germany:
The run game is working, receivers are making plays after the catch, and after a shaky start to the season the defense has been far better.
BUT... the Lions also likely suffered a devastating injury, when Aidan Hutchinson got hurt celebrating a sack.
Aidan Hutchinson suffered an injury on this play and went to the locker room.— SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) November 15, 2026
(📺 FOX) pic.twitter.com/ysx9NLmNHF
Side note: A.J. Brown had 2 catches on 6 targets for 27 yards before leaving with a hamstring injury. Through the first 10 weeks of the season, Brown now has 11 catches on 26 targets for 128 yards (4.9 yards per target), 0 TDs, and a long reception of 21 yards. Fleeced.
Last week: 2
1) Bears (7-2): The Bears had their bye, but with wins by the Lions and Vikings, there are now three teams that are 7-2 in the NFC North, and the Bears are now in third place in the division because they have losses to the Vikings and Packers.
|NFC North
|Record
|Div record
|GB
|Lions
|7-2
|2-0
|-
|Vikings
|7-2
|3-1
|-
|Bears
|7-2
|0-2
|-
|Packers
|6-4
|1-3
|1.5
I'd have moved the Lions ahead of the Bears if not for the Hutchinson injury.
Last week: 1
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