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November 15, 2026

NFC Hierarchy/Obituary: Week 11 edition

There are no new additions to the graveyard, but not too many NFC teams are looking good, the Cowboys especially.

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By Jimmy Kempski
PhillyVoice Staff
Eagles NFL
111526DeeboSamuel Jerome Miron/IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

This image accurately portrays the Cowboys' defense.

Week 10 of the 2026 NFL season isn't quite in the books yet, but all the NFC teams that had games this week have already played them, so let's get a jump on the Hierarchy this week.

Obituaries

None this week.

Graveyard

110326GraveyardAfterEagles2026

Hierarchy

051020FalconsLogo2020

14) Falcons (3-7): The Falcons have lost three straight games and five of their last six. During their three-game losing streak, they have been outscored 85-30. This team sucks.

Last week: 11

031222CommandersLogo2022

13) Commanders (3-5-1): The Commanders beat the Giants on Thursday Night Football, which puts them two games behind in the NFC East. And since they tied the Giants earlier this season, they have the 1-0-1 head-to-head-tiebreaker over the Giants.

Here are the Commanders' and Giants' schedules the rest of the season:

Week Commanders Giants 
11 Bengals (6-2)Jaguars (7-2)
12 At Cardinals (3-7)At Colts (3-7)
13 At Titans (1-8)49ers (8-1)
14 Texans (3-6)At Seahawks (6-4)
15 Falcons (3-7)Browns (6-4)
16 At Vikings (7-2)At Lions (7-2)
17 At Jaguars (7-2)At Cowboys (4-6)
18 Cowboys (4-6)Eagles (2-7)
Cumulative record 34-40 (0.459)43-33 (0.566)

As you can see, the Commanders have the easier schedule the rest of the season. It's not out of the question that they can catch the Giants.

Looking way ahead, it would be hilarious if the Eagles tanked against the Giants Week 18, thus screwing over the Commanders, the same way they screwed over the Giants when they tanked against the Commanders in Week 18 in 2020.

Last week: 14

051020SaintsLogo2020

12) Saints (3-6): Kellen Moore complained about a DPI call that went against the Saints that put the Panthers in position to kick a walk-off field goal.

One of the sucky things about football is when offenses are rewarded for underthrown balls by the quarterback. So I kinda get it. Here's the call in question:

Of course, the Saints benefited from a similar play that happened on third down earlier in the game that led to a Saints TD.

So, I guess I'm not all that sympathetic.

Last week: 12

051020CowboysLogo2020

11) Cowboys (4-6): 584 yards lol.

Last week: 10

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10) Panthers (4-5): The Panthers ended their three-game losing streak against the Saints, but only because of stuff like this.

Last week: 13

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9) Buccaneers (3-6): The Bucs feel like the clear best team in the awful NFC South. Of course, maybe I only feel that way because they didn't play this week.

Last week: 9

051020GiantsLogo2020

8) Giants (5-3-1): If the Giants had gotten a defensive stop on the Commanders' last possession of the game, they'd be 6-2-1, the Commanders would be in the graveyard, and they'd be 2.5 games up on the Cowboys. But, ooooops!

But, they still had a chance to at least tie the game up and send it to overtime on their ensuing possession. With the game on the line on 3rd and 10 and looking down the barrel of a blitz, J.J. McCarthy threw up a YOLO ball, with predictable results.

They choked away a game against the Commanders earlier this season when Cam Skattebo had an inexcusable fumble, and they did it again on Thursday night.

111326GiantsWinProbability

On a side note, Jameis Winston barked out a legendary cadence when trying to get the Giants to jump offsides.

On another side note, Winston is better than McCarthy.

Last week: 8

051020PackersLogo2020

7) Packers (6-4): Let's look at the playoff sitch in the NFC after Week 10:

NFC Record Conf record 
1 - 49ers 8-1 5-1 
2 - Lions 7-2 4-1 
3 - Giants 5-3-1 3-3-1 
4 - Panthers 4-5 4-3 
5 - Vikings 7-2 5-1 
6 - Bears 7-2 5-2 
7 - Packers 6-4 4-4 
8 - Seahawks 6-4 2-3 
9 - Rams 6-4 4-2 

The Packers aren't a bad team, but they're also not really a "good" team either, and after their loss to the Vikings they are in big trouble. They're 1.5 games behind all three other NFC North teams, so their odds of winning the division are very low. But now they're also in a position where they're competing for a wildcard berth with bunch of definitively good teams.

Their yearly finish in the 7 seed is in serious jeopardy.

Also Matt LaFleur complained that the Vikings only gave up a third-round pick for Kirk Cousins, lol.

That is some loser s***.

Last week: 6

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6) Vikings (7-2): This is pretty crazy, especially for a team with a 30-15 record since 2024, via @OnyxOdds:

111526Kirk

And they'll probably have a new QB next year.

Last week: 7

051020RamsLogo2020

5) Rams (6-4): The Rams beat the Cardinals. 🥱

Their five-game stretch of cupcakes is now over. They'll have their bye Week 11 and then finish out their season against the following seven opponents:

  1. Week 12: Packers
  2. Week 13: Chiefs
  3. Week 14: At 49ers
  4. Week 15: Cowboys
  5. Week 16: At Seahawks
  6. Week 17: At Buccaneers
  7. Week 18: Seahawks

Last week: 5

051020seahawksLogo2020

4) Seahawks (6-4): Drew Lock has had to start three games in relief of Sam Darnold this season. His 2026 stats: 68 of 93 (73.1%) for 837 yards (9.0 YPA), 5 TDs, 0 INTs. He also made a couple of awesome plays against the Raiders. Here's one:

And the other:

It's hilarious to me that the Patriots, coming off a Super Bowl appearance and hopeful to go back, went into this season with Tommy DeVito (!) as their QB2. Backup QBs matter a lot!

(I also suppose that having Seattle's defense doesn't hurt.)

Also, this is one of the coolest plays I've ever seen, by Tory Horton, who saved the ball from being kicked out of the back of the end zone, thus eliminating the two-minute warning.

Last week: 4

05102049ersLogo2020

3) 49ers (8-1): The Niners' offense did whatever they wanted to the Cowboys' defense, as many teams do. But San Fran's defense would worry me if I were a Niners fan. They have given up 29 points or more in four games.

Last week: 3

051020LionsLogo2020

2) Lions (7-2): The Lions absolutely destroyed the Patriots in Germany:

111526Lions-Pats

The run game is working, receivers are making plays after the catch, and after a shaky start to the season the defense has been far better.

BUT... the Lions also likely suffered a devastating injury, when Aidan Hutchinson got hurt celebrating a sack.

That sucks. #Analysis.

Side note: A.J. Brown had 2 catches on 6 targets for 27 yards before leaving with a hamstring injury. Through the first 10 weeks of the season, Brown now has 11 catches on 26 targets for 128 yards (4.9 yards per target), 0 TDs, and a long reception of 21 yards. Fleeced.

Last week: 2

051020BearsLogo2020

1) Bears (7-2): The Bears had their bye, but with wins by the Lions and Vikings, there are now three teams that are 7-2 in the NFC North, and the Bears are now in third place in the division because they have losses to the Vikings and Packers.

NFC North Record Div record GB 
Lions 7-2 2-0 
Vikings 7-2 3-1 
Bears 7-2 0-2 
Packers 6-4 1-3 1.5 


I'd have moved the Lions ahead of the Bears if not for the Hutchinson injury.

Last week: 1

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Jimmy Kempski
PhillyVoice Staff

jimmy@phillyvoice.com

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