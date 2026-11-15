NFC Hierarchy/Obituary: Week 11 edition

Week 10 of the 2026 NFL season isn't quite in the books yet, but all the NFC teams that had games this week have already played them, so let's get a jump on the Hierarchy this week.

Obituaries

None this week.

Graveyard





Hierarchy

14) Falcons (3-7): The Falcons have lost three straight games and five of their last six. During their three-game losing streak, they have been outscored 85-30. This team sucks.

Last week: 11

13) Commanders (3-5-1): The Commanders beat the Giants on Thursday Night Football, which puts them two games behind in the NFC East. And since they tied the Giants earlier this season, they have the 1-0-1 head-to-head-tiebreaker over the Giants.

Here are the Commanders' and Giants' schedules the rest of the season:

Week Commanders Giants 11 Bengals (6-2) Jaguars (7-2) 12 At Cardinals (3-7) At Colts (3-7) 13 At Titans (1-8) 49ers (8-1) 14 Texans (3-6) At Seahawks (6-4) 15 Falcons (3-7) Browns (6-4) 16 At Vikings (7-2) At Lions (7-2) 17 At Jaguars (7-2) At Cowboys (4-6) 18 Cowboys (4-6) Eagles (2-7) Cumulative record 34-40 (0.459) 43-33 (0.566)

As you can see, the Commanders have the easier schedule the rest of the season. It's not out of the question that they can catch the Giants.

Looking way ahead, it would be hilarious if the Eagles tanked against the Giants Week 18, thus screwing over the Commanders, the same way they screwed over the Giants when they tanked against the Commanders in Week 18 in 2020.

Last week: 14

12) Saints (3-6): Kellen Moore complained about a DPI call that went against the Saints that put the Panthers in position to kick a walk-off field goal.

#Saints HC Kellen Moore on CB Kool-Aid McKinstry being called for pass interference on the final drive:



“Obviously, there’s disappointment when a call goes like that and now they’re in field goal range.” pic.twitter.com/7c6yf2ouVU — NOF (@nofnetwork) November 15, 2026

One of the sucky things about football is when offenses are rewarded for underthrown balls by the quarterback. So I kinda get it. Here's the call in question:

Of course, the Saints benefited from a similar play that happened on third down earlier in the game that led to a Saints TD.

Ohhh the good ole under thrown ball and the receiver works back for it so they throw a flag for pass interference. You gotta love it, Saints 1st down pic.twitter.com/eO8HxosuPD — Rate the Refs (@Rate_the_Refs) November 15, 2026

So, I guess I'm not all that sympathetic.

Last week: 12

11) Cowboys (4-6): 584 yards lol.

Last week: 10

10) Panthers (4-5): The Panthers ended their three-game losing streak against the Saints, but only because of stuff like this.

Panthers Saints is one of the stupidest and most comical games of the season. Both of these football teams are not real pic.twitter.com/AwOOUIqmxL — Billy M (@BillyM_91) November 15, 2026

Last week: 13

9) Buccaneers (3-6): The Bucs feel like the clear best team in the awful NFC South. Of course, maybe I only feel that way because they didn't play this week.

Last week: 9