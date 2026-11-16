South Street's annual Holiday Night Market will return to Headhouse Plaza on Friday, Nov. 20, with an evening of holiday shopping, seasonal food, live music and activities for families.

The market will run from 5-9 p.m., bringing local vendors and makers together alongside a tree lighting, visits with Santa and a stop by the Coca-Cola Holiday Caravan.

Food vendors will include Bridget Foy's, Sam Shaw's Treatery, Tamalex, Humpty's Dumplings and Korea Taqueria. Shoppers can also find South Street Art Mart, Eternity Vintage, Not So Normal Ceramics and other local businesses and makers.

Santa is scheduled to arrive at 5:45 p.m., followed by the holiday tree lighting at 6 p.m. Live musical performances will continue after the ceremony, while families can also take photos with Santa.

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Children can write letters to Santa during a workshop hosted by 3rd Street Gallery, make holiday ornaments and decorate festive photo frames.

The Coca-Cola Holiday Caravan, a traveling attraction decorated with holiday lights, will stop at the South Street Headhouse District from 6-8:30 p.m. as part of its seasonal tour.

The celebration is organized by the South Street District. More information, including the full vendor lineup and event updates, is available on the official Holiday Night Market event page.

Date: Friday, Nov. 20, 2026

Time: 5-9 p.m.

Location: Headhouse Plaza, South Second Street near South Street, Philadelphia, PA 19147

Santa's arrival: 5:45 p.m.

Tree lighting: 6 p.m.

Coca-Cola Holiday Caravan: 6-8:30 p.m.

Activities: Holiday shopping, seasonal food and drinks, Santa photos, live music, ornament making, letters to Santa and holiday photo frame crafts

Workshops: First come, first served while supplies last

Information: South Street District

Find more upcoming events here.

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