Pennsbury Manor's Holly Nights will celebrate 50 years with 400-plus lanterns, candlelit tours and bonfires

November 16, 2026
More than 400 lanterns will illuminate Pennsbury Manor in Bucks County this December as the historic estate celebrates 50 years of Holly Nights.
The two-night holiday event returns Thursday, Dec. 3, and Friday, Dec. 4, with candlelit tours of the Manor House, bonfires, carolers and colonial craft demonstrations. The celebration runs from 6 to 9 p.m. each night at the Morrisville historic site, which recreates the 17th-century country estate of Pennsylvania founder William Penn.
Food will be available for purchase, with Spuddy Buddy Fry Factory serving on Dec. 3 and Kono Pizza on Dec. 4. A bake sale, raffle baskets and a 50/50 drawing are also planned.
Holly Nights is Pennsbury Manor's largest annual fundraiser, with proceeds benefiting the Pennsbury Society, a nonprofit that supports educational programs, animal care and preservation of the historic estate.
The event will take place rain or shine, and much of the programming is outdoors. Attendees are encouraged to dress warmly and bring cash for the raffle, bake sale and other purchases. Pets are not permitted.
Pennsbury Manor is located at 400 Pennsbury Memorial Road in Morrisville. Tickets and additional information are available through Pennsbury Manor's Holly Nights event page.
Dates: Thursday, Dec. 3, and Friday, Dec. 4, 2026
Time: 6-9 p.m. each night
Location: Pennsbury Manor, 400 Pennsbury Memorial Road, Morrisville, PA 19067
Admission: $8-$16; free for members and children younger than 3
Activities: Candlelit Manor House tours, 400-plus lanterns, bonfires, carolers, colonial craft demonstrations, Living History Theater, animals and Father Christmas
Weather: Rain or shine; mostly outdoors
Tickets: Pennsbury Manor
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