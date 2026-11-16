Pennsbury Manor's Holly Nights will celebrate 50 years with 400-plus lanterns, candlelit tours and bonfires

More than 400 lanterns will illuminate Pennsbury Manor in Bucks County this December as the historic estate celebrates 50 years of Holly Nights.

The two-night holiday event returns Thursday, Dec. 3, and Friday, Dec. 4, with candlelit tours of the Manor House, bonfires, carolers and colonial craft demonstrations. The celebration runs from 6 to 9 p.m. each night at the Morrisville historic site, which recreates the 17th-century country estate of Pennsylvania founder William Penn.

Courtesy/Pennsbury Manor A candlelit dining room at Pennsbury Manor in Bucks County.

The property spans 43 acres, and this year's celebration will include performances by the Living History Theater and demonstrations of trades practiced in the 1600s. Families can also meet the estate's animals and visit with Father Christmas.

Get event recommendations delivered right to your inbox.

Discover festivals, markets, family-friendly activities and other things to do throughout Philadelphia, South Jersey and the surrounding suburbs.

Sign up now

Food will be available for purchase, with Spuddy Buddy Fry Factory serving on Dec. 3 and Kono Pizza on Dec. 4. A bake sale, raffle baskets and a 50/50 drawing are also planned.

Holly Nights is Pennsbury Manor's largest annual fundraiser, with proceeds benefiting the Pennsbury Society, a nonprofit that supports educational programs, animal care and preservation of the historic estate.

Courtesy/Pennsbury Manor Lanterns illuminate a pathway through Pennsbury Manor in Bucks County.

Tickets cost $8-$16, with free admission for Pennsbury Manor members and children younger than 3. Tickets are valid only for the selected date and are nonrefundable and nontransferable. Library passes and Museums for All admission do not apply.

The event will take place rain or shine, and much of the programming is outdoors. Attendees are encouraged to dress warmly and bring cash for the raffle, bake sale and other purchases. Pets are not permitted.

Pennsbury Manor is located at 400 Pennsbury Memorial Road in Morrisville. Tickets and additional information are available through Pennsbury Manor's Holly Nights event page.

Dates: Thursday, Dec. 3, and Friday, Dec. 4, 2026

Time: 6-9 p.m. each night

Location: Pennsbury Manor, 400 Pennsbury Memorial Road, Morrisville, PA 19067

Admission: $8-$16; free for members and children younger than 3

Activities: Candlelit Manor House tours, 400-plus lanterns, bonfires, carolers, colonial craft demonstrations, Living History Theater, animals and Father Christmas

Weather: Rain or shine; mostly outdoors

Tickets: Pennsbury Manor

Find more upcoming events here.

Have an event coming up? Let the PhillyVoice Events team know about it by emailing events@phillyvoice.com.