Linvilla Orchards brings back cut-your-own Christmas trees and wagon rides in Delaware County

Finding the perfect Christmas tree can be part of the holiday fun at Linvilla Orchards, where you can hop aboard a wagon, head into the fields and cut down a tree to bring home.

The Delaware County farm's annual cut-your-own Christmas tree experience begins Saturday, Nov. 21, and continues through Dec. 23. Visitors can wander through rows of evergreens, pick their favorite and saw it down themselves.

Most of the trees are Douglas firs standing about 5 to 8 feet tall, with a limited number of Canaan firs also available. Linvilla provides the saws and takes care of the heavy lifting afterward. Farm workers will haul the tree back from the field, shake off loose needles, straighten the base, wrap it and secure it to your car.

The experience costs $119 per tree, plus tax, and includes the wagon ride and tree preparation. Reservations aren't required.

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Those who would rather skip the sawing can choose from a selection of pre-cut trees, including Fraser firs, balsam firs and blue spruces. The farm's Garden Center also will have fresh wreaths, evergreen roping and other decorations to help get homes ready for Christmas.

There's more holiday fun on the way, too. Linvilla's Christmasland festivities begin Nov. 27, bringing visits with Santa, hayrides to Mrs. Claus' house, a winter makers market and Glice skating to the farm. Hours and prices vary by activity.

Cut-your-own tree hours are 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. weekdays and 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. weekends. The last wagon to the fields leaves at 4 p.m., and the fields close at 4:45 p.m. The farm will be closed for tree sales on Thanksgiving Day, Nov. 26.

Linvilla Orchards is located at 137 W. Knowlton Road in Media. More details are available on the farm's website.

Dates: Nov. 21-Dec. 23, 2026; closed Thanksgiving Day, Nov. 26

Hours: Monday-Friday, 10 a.m.-4 p.m.; Saturday-Sunday, 9 a.m.-4 p.m.

Location: Linvilla Orchards, 137 W. Knowlton Road, Media, PA

Price: $119 per cut-your-own tree, plus tax; wagon transportation and tree preparation included

Reservations: Not required

Pre-cut trees: Available daily, 9 a.m.-6 p.m., except Thanksgiving Day

More information: Linvilla Orchards

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