As 'The Muppet Show' host, Sabrina Carpenter is the latest guest star with Philly ties

The Muppets once again are playing the music and lighting the lights on "The Muppet Show," the beloved variety show that ran from 1976 to 1981. The troupe of puppets returns Wednesday in a revival special airing on ABC and streaming on Disney+. But they won't be alone. Miss Piggy, Kermit, Fozzie and the rest of the crew will welcome pop star Sabrina Carpenter as their celebrity guest.

With this hosting gig, the Montgomery County native joins the pantheon of stars from the Philly region who appeared on "The Muppet Show." The original series booked several actors and singers with ties to the area, including the guy whose statue now stands at the top of the Philadelphia Art Museum steps.

Here's a look back on their greatest hits ahead of Carpenter's debut:

Nancy Walker

Actress Nancy Walker was best known for her role as Rhoda Morgenstern's mom on "The Mary Tyler Moore Show" and its spinoff "Rhoda." But the Philly native had a long career on Broadway, too, and she put it to use on "The Muppet Show." In her most memorable number, she donned a tux and sang "They Can't Take That Away from Me" with a similarly-attired Sweetums. The pair tapped into the show's trademark physical comedy by trading blows between lyrics, transforming the classic ballad into a whimsical battle of egos.

Pearl Bailey

Some of the best "Muppet Show" performances required little more than a Muppet, the host and a single instrument. Exhibit A: this backstage rendition of "In the Good Old Summertime" with Floyd Pepper and Pearl Bailey. The actress and singer, who spent her teen years in Philly and made her stage debut on Ridge Avenue, riffed with the Muppet bass player like they were old friends. It's the kind of charisma you'd expect from an entertainer who hosted her own variety show ("The Pearl Bailey Show" on ABC), plus the pipes you'd presume from a Tony winner (for the all-Black production of "Hello Dolly!").

Sylvester Stallone

Sly was preparing to release "Rocky II" when he guest starred on "The Muppet Show." His felt friends leaned into his Philly boxer persona with backstage bits where he flexed, rode an exercise bike and smacked a talking punching bag. When it came time to sing, Stallone took on the role of a gladiator fighting a cowardly lion, pleading "Let's Call the Whole Thing Off." It required minimal melody from the brawny actor, but plenty of lifting and lunging.

Lola Falana

Long before she became a variety show fixture and the so-called "First Lady of Las Vegas," Lola Falana was a teenager dancing in Philly and South Jersey nightclubs. She got into the groove again for "The Muppet Show," where she performed the disco hit "He's the Greatest Dancer." A parade of tall, feathery Muppets boogied with her, but the best was Gonzo in a loosely buttoned shirt straight out of "Saturday Night Fever."

Madeline Kahn

Madeline Kahn didn't grow up in Philly, but she attended a boarding school in Bristol, Bucks County, for four years. There, she discovered her love of theater. Given her comedic roles in "Young Frankenstein" and "Blazing Saddles," she was a natural choice for the goofy Muppets. In one standout sketch, she searched for the silver lining as a destructive monster tore up the scene around her.

