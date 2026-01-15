The Rocky statue is permanently moving to the top of art museum steps

The Rocky statue that has stood next to the Philadelphia Art Museum steps for two decades is being permanently moved to the top of the museum's steps, mirroring the infamous scene from the 1976 movie.

The Philadelphia Art Commission approved the move, which had been proposed by Creative Philadelphia, the city's office for promoting arts and culture. The six-member board voted, 4-1, Wednesday in favor of the move, with one member abstaining.

After a discussion that lasted longer than an hour, the board deemed the statue worthy of the move because of its status as a cultural symbol for Philadelphia, WHYY reported.

"It's a powerful example of democratic public art, where value comes from public meaning versus an institution," commission member Rebecca Segal said during the meeting. "I believe the statue, what I have seen and witnessed, functions the way that great public art does today, through recognition, repetition and collective ownership and interaction."

The Rocky statue, created by A. Thomas Schomberg, was gifted to the city in 1982. Over the decades, the statue has been moved to the top of the steps multiple times, including for the filming of "Rocky III," "Rocky V" and "Philadelphia." The statue initially was displayed at the sports complex — outside the Spectrum — but it was moved to its current location in 2006.

The city estimates the statue attracts 4 million visitors each year.

During 2024's Rocky Fest, a replica statue was loaned to the Philadelphia Art Museum to be temporary displayed at the top of the steps, where it remains today.

The original statue will be on display inside the museum as part of a special exhibit that runs from April to August. The replica will remain at the top of the steps until the exhibit ends. Then it will be returned to Sylvester Stallone, and the original statue will take its place. The transfer of the statue is estimated to cost $150,000.

Creative Philadelphia's proposal also includes a wheelchair accessible "Rocky" shuttle that will transport visitors to the top of the steps via Art Museum Drive, which wraps around the back of the museum. Future plans include the installation of another city-owned statue at the base of the steps.

"Permanently placing the Rocky statue at the top of the steps restores it to its original and most widely recognized setting," a proposal letter from Chief Cultural Officer Valerie Gay said. "Formalizing its placement acknowledges the significance the statue has acquired through decades of public engagement and affirms its place within the city's civic and cultural landscape."