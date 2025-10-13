Taylor Swift announces new docuseries and concert film for The Eras Tour

Taylor Swift is releasing two new projects related to her massively popular Eras Tour: a six-episode docuseries show the planning and inner workings of the tour and concert film recorded during the tour's final stop.

The first two episodes of the series, titled "The End of an Era," and the concert film, "The Era Tour: The Final Show," will be available to stream on Disney+ starting Dec. 12. The remaining episodes of the docuseries will be released two at a time each of the next two weeks.

The Eras Tour ended Dec. 4, 2024, in Vancouver – the show that is now the basis for the concert film. The tour lasted 21 months and stopped in 51 cities across five continents for a total of 149 shows. It is the highest-grossing concert tour of all time, generating over $2 billion in ticket sales. Swift performed three sold-out concerts at Lincoln Financial Field in May 2023

The pop superstar from Berks County announced the docuseries Monday morning on ABC's Good Morning America. ABC is owned by Disney.

The singer posted the 1 1/2-minute trailer for the series on social media shortly after the interview.

"We wanted to remember every moment leading up to the culmination of the most important and intense chapter of our lives, so we allowed filmmakers to capture this tour and all the stories woven throughout it as it wound down. And to film the final show in its entirety," Swift wrote in the post's caption.

Swift says in the trailer, "The Eras Tour wasn't when all of the pieces fell into place. This tour was just when every single one of us, who had done so much work, pushing inch by inch, to where we all clicked together. We have broken every single record you can break with this tour. The only thing left is to close the book."

Swift's new album, "The Life of a Showgirl," was released Oct. 3, and in less than 11 hours, it had already become Spotify's most-streamed album in a single day. A movie accompanying the album, "The Official Release Party of a Showgirl," was in AMC theaters for three days and surpassed $50 million globally at the box office.

"Her vision to add a cinematic element to her incredible album debut was nothing less than a triumph," said Adam Aron, AMC chairman and CEO, in a statement. "It was simply a wonderful gift to her passionate and enthusiastic fans, who got to see, on our giant screens, behind-the-scenes footage and insight into The Life of a Showgirl."

Swift previously partnered with AMC during the tail end of her world tour to release the "Eras Tour" concert film. The upcoming Disney+ series will be the first film to showcase Swift performing tracks from her 11th album, "The Tortured Poets Department," which was released mid-tour.