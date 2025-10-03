More Culture:

October 03, 2025

Taylor Swift sets new Spotify records with 'The Life of a Showgirl'

The singer's 12th album is passing milestones hours after its Friday release.

By Kristin Hunt
Taylor Swift's 12th studio album, 'The Life of a Showgirl,' has already set two Spotify records.

Taylor Swift's latest album has already set at least two Spotify records, less than a day after its release.

"The Life of a Showgirl" broke the platform's single-day streaming record for the year less than 11 hours after its debut Friday, Spotify said in a release. In addition to holding that title for 2025, the album also achieved an all-time milestone: most pre-saves. Fans bookmarked "The Life of a Showgirl" over 6 million times, surpassing the record Swift set with her last album, "The Tortured Poets Department."

That release likewise became the most-streamed album in a single day of 2024 hours after it dropped. "The Tortured Poets Department" was also the first album to surpass 1 billion streams in Spotify history, and currently holds the title of most-streamed album in a single week.

Will "The Life of a Showgirl" shimmy past those benchmarks, too? Swift has a habit of beating her own streaming records, so get ready for it.

