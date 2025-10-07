Taylor Swift denies turning down Super Bowl halftime show

Taylor Swift says she never formally turned down the Super Bowl LX halftime show — although she wasn't gunning for it, either.

On "The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon," Swift said her team is very close with Jay-Z's Roc Nation, which books the gig. Roc Nation sometimes calls to ask how she feels about a show before making a formal offer, she said. Though Roc Nation called to inquire about her interest in the Super Bowl, the pop star said she is too focused on her fiancé Travis Kelce's performance during the NFL season to perform.

"We're always able to tell (Roc Nation) the truth, which is that I am in love with a guy who does that sport on that actual field, like that is violent chess, that is gladiators without swords, that is dangerous," Swift told Fallon on Monday night. "The whole season, I am locked in on what that man is doing on the field."

There was speculation that Swift might do the halftime show after she got engaged to Kelce, who plays for the Kansas City Chiefs. One report said she was offered the chance, but that she turned it down because she wouldn't own the performance footage. Rapper Bad Bunny was named as the performer in late September.

Swift has never performed at the Super Bowl halftime show. The original report said she previously was unable to perform because she had sponsorships that were in conflict with the NFL, but that she's now available. However, Swift said it would feel odd to think about doing the show while Kelce was playing.

"Can you imagine if he's out there every single week, putting his life on the line, doing this very dangerous, very high-pressure, high-intensity sport, and I'm like 'I wonder what my choreo should be?'" Swift said. "This has nothing to do with Travis, he'd love for me to do it, I am just too locked in."

Swift was asked about the halftime show during a segment in which Fallon had her confirm or deny online rumors about her life. She also shot down speculation that she was seen walking a mystery dog in Florida and that she had joked that Selena Gomez "beat her to the alter" during a wedding speech for her friend.

However, she did confirm reports that friend Ed Sheeran learned about her engagement on Instagram. After getting engaged, Swift said she was searching through her recent texts to find friends and family to call, and she accidentally missed Sheeran, because he doesn't have a phone.

"This is one of my absolute favorite people on the planet, and then when the news came out I was like 'Oh my god, we forgot to call Ed! Oh no,'" Swift said. "He's like family, I love him, but he doesn't have a phone."

