August 26, 2025

Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce announce engagement on Instagram

The relationship update overshadowed news that the 'New Heights' podcast with the pop star broke a Guinness World Record.

Molly McVety
By Molly McVety
PhillyVoice Staff
taylor swift engagement Mark J. Rebilas/Imagn Images

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce, shown kissing after the 2024 Super Bowl, are engaged. The couple shared the news in an Instagram post Tuesday afternoon.

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce are engaged.

The pop singer and Kansas City Chiefs star shared the news in an Instagram post Tuesday afternoon, confirming the rumored development in their relationship. 

MORE: Taylor Swift announces new album in teaser for appearance on 'New Heights'

The news came less than two weeks after the couple's highly anticipated "New Heights" podcast episode, in which they gave a glimpse into their relationship. 

The Instagram post includes a carousel of five photos, including a photo of Kelce on one knee before Swift, with dozens of pink and white flowers behind her. There's also a close-up shot of the massive diamond ring on the Berks County native's finger and photos of the couple celebrating.

 

"Your English teacher and your gym teacher are getting married 🧨," the caption reads. 

The couple started dating in 2023 after Kelce told his brother, Jason, of his intention to meet Swift after seeing her Eras Tour in Kansas City.

Earlier Tuesday, Guinness World Records announced that Swift's appearance on "New Heights" broke a record for the most concurrent views for a podcast on YouTube, with a total of 1.3 million views. As of Tuesday afternoon, the episode has been viewed more than 20 million times.

During the two-hour episode, Swift discussed life after her record-breaking Eras Tour, shared personal revelations about her relationship with Kelce and offered details on her upcoming album, "The Life of a Showgirl." 

The couple credited Chiefs head coach Andy Reid, who is close friends with Swift's father, with setting them up and assuring Taylor that Kelce is an "amazing guy." 

In last year's edition of the Guinness World Record Book, Swift was deemed an "ICON" for breaking multiple records, including for the highest-grossing music tour, most streamed act on Spotify, most Grammy-Award nominations for Song of the Year and the greatest seismic activity caused by a music concert. 

The "New Heights" social media pages have begun to reference the couple's engagement by posting congratulatory messages and a meme showing a shirtless Jason Kelce celebrating behind one of the floral displays while his brother proposes to Swift.

The Kelce brothers' podcast returns for its fourth season Wednesday morning, where the A-list engagement undoubtedly will be at the top of viewers' minds. 

molly@phillyvoice.com

