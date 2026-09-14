Delaware River Festival will turn both sides of the river into one free event

The Delaware River Festival will turn the Philadelphia and Camden waterfronts into one free celebration on Saturday, Sept. 26, with ferry rides connecting the two cities.

The festival runs from 10 a.m.-4 p.m. at Penn’s Landing and Wiggins Park. Admission and the scheduled activities are free, and everything will take place rain or shine.

At Penn’s Landing, much of the fun will happen on the water. You can take a pedal boat out from noon-4 p.m., try fishing at the marina or tour the Tall Ship Gazela between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. Anyone younger than 18 must be accompanied by an adult to ride a pedal boat.

Back on land, the Philadelphia schedule includes a bird show at noon, face painting and entry to the Independence Seaport Museum building. Floating tai chi will take place aboard the Spruce Street Harbor Double Decker Barge from 11 a.m.-12:30 p.m.

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The free RiverLink ferry will carry attendees between Penn’s Landing and Wiggins Park, where a Feathered Friends meet-and-greet runs from 2-3 p.m. The Camden side also will have a walk-through watershed tunnel from the Center for Aquatic Sciences.

Crafts and games will be available in both cities throughout the day, along with environmental exhibits at both locations.

Now in its seventh year, the Delaware River Festival combines two earlier events, Coast Day and the River Days Festival, into one celebration of the river shared by Philadelphia and Camden.

If you’re headed to Penn’s Landing by car, allow extra time because southbound Columbus Boulevard is reduced to one lane, and the Walnut Street walking bridge and parking lot are unavailable. Organizers recommend carpooling and parking in Camden, where you can take the free ferry to Philadelphia.

Nearby Philadelphia parking lots currently charge a $25 flat rate, while parking at Camden’s Aquarium lots 7 and 8 costs $10. For public transportation, the Market-Frankford Line’s Second Street Station is about a 10-minute walk from Penn’s Landing. The River Line’s Aquarium Station is about six minutes from Wiggins Park, and PATCO’s City Hall Station is approximately 15 minutes away.

The complete schedule and transportation information are available from the Delaware River Festival.

Saturday, Sept. 26 | 10 a.m.-4 p.m.

Penn’s Landing

211 S. Christopher Columbus Blvd.

Philadelphia, PA 19106

Wiggins Park

2 Riverside Drive

Camden, NJ 08103

Free admission and activities

Rain or shine

Free RiverLink ferry rides connect the locations

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