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October 04, 2026

80+ craft vendors and trick-or-treating coming to East Passyunk Fall Fest on Halloween

The Oct. 31 event will also feature pumpkin carving, costume contests, live music, food and drinks along the Avenue.

By PhillyVoice Media Events
Festivals Fall
East Passyunk Ave Fall Fest Provided Courtesy/Kscope Media / @kscopephilly

East Passyunk Fall Fest returns on Halloween with more than 80 craft vendors, trick-or-treating, pumpkin carving, costume contests, live music, food and drinks.

East Passyunk Fall Fest will bring more than 80 craft vendors, trick-or-treating and Halloween activities to the Avenue on Saturday, Oct. 31.

The event runs from 11 a.m.-4 p.m. between Morris and Dickinson streets, with live music, food and drinks, pumpkin carving and costume contests planned throughout the festival area.

More than 80 sellers will fill the vendor market, giving shoppers a large mix of handmade and craft goods to browse during the afternoon.

The Creepy Crawl will run alongside Fall Fest from 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Participating East Passyunk businesses will hand out candy, and families can look for spiders or other critters in store windows to find the trick-or-treating stops.

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Pumpkin carving, costume contests and live music will give people more to do between shopping and trick-or-treating, while food and drinks will be available along the Avenue throughout the event.

East Passyunk Fall Fest

Date: Saturday, Oct. 31
Time: 11 a.m.-4 p.m.
Location: East Passyunk Avenue between Morris and Dickinson streets, Philadelphia, PA 19148
What to expect: 80+ craft vendors, trick-or-treating, pumpkin carving, costume contests, live music, food and drinks
Creepy Crawl: 11 a.m.-4 p.m. at participating East Passyunk businesses

Find more upcoming events here.

Have an event coming up? Let the PhillyVoice Events team know about it by emailing events@phillyvoice.com.

PhillyVoice Media Events

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