Manayunk Mac n’ Cheese Crawl returns Oct. 17 with samples from 18 restaurants

Manayunk’s Mac n’ Cheese Crawl returns Saturday, Oct. 17, with 18 neighborhood restaurants serving samples during a four-hour food crawl.

The second annual event runs from noon-4 p.m. Tickets cost $20 and include one mac and cheese sample from each participating stop while supplies last, along with a wristband and crawl map.

Participants will make their way between restaurants throughout Manayunk, with each stop serving its own spin on the fall comfort food. The crawl is taking place alongside Manayunk Fall Fest, which runs on Main Street earlier that day.

Diners can use the Let’s Rallie app to follow an interactive map, keep track of their stops and vote for their favorite mac and cheese. Anyone who votes will be entered for a chance to win a $100 Manayunk gift card.

COMING SOON: Get event recommendations delivered right to your inbox.

Discover festivals, markets, family-friendly activities and other things to do throughout Philadelphia, South Jersey and the surrounding suburbs.

Sign up now



Participating stops listed on the ticket page are Bayou Bar & Grill, Cactus Cantina, Blondie, Canalside Beer Garden, Chabaa Thai Bistro, JD McGillicuddys, Lucky’s Last Chance-Manayunk, Manayunk Brewery & Restaurant, Mia Ragazza, Ryan’s Pub, Sophie’s BBQ, Taqueria Amor/Riptide Tavern, The Brass Tap-Philly, The Cresson Inn, The Goats Beard, The Tomato Shack-Manayunk, US Hotel Bar & Grill and Yanako.

Check-in begins at 11:30 a.m. outside the Manayunk Welcome Center at 106 Grape St. Anyone arriving later can check in at the event merchandise tent during the crawl.

Date: Saturday, Oct. 17

Time: Noon-4 p.m.

Check-in: Begins at 11:30 a.m. outside the Manayunk Welcome Center, 106 Grape St., Philadelphia, PA 19127

What to expect: Mac and cheese samples from 18 participating restaurants, an interactive crawl map and voting for a favorite dish

Tickets: $20; samples are available while supplies last

Find more upcoming events here.

Have an event coming up? Let the PhillyVoice Events team know about it by emailing events@phillyvoice.com.