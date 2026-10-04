Report: Tanner McKee promoted to Eagles QB2, Andy Dalton demoted

The Philadelphia Eagles' have promoted Tanner McKee from QB3 to QB2 ahead of their Week 4 matchup against the Los Angeles Rams, according to a report from Mike Garafolo of NFL Network. Andy Dalton had been the QB2. He is demoted.

During the Eagles' loss to the Chicago Bears Week 3, Jalen Hurts was hit hard, and was forced into the medical tent to check for a concussion. While he was being tested, play resumed with Dalton subbing in. Saquon Barkley then had a 14-yard run down to the 1-yard line, where the Eagles had 1st and Goal from the 1.

Rather than try however many Tush Pushes it took to get in the end zone with Dalton under center, the Eagles tried two runs with Barkley, which lost yardage. On 3rd down, with Hurts still waiting for the results of his concussion testing, Dalton threw an INT.

"I obviously didn't see the safety in the middle, and he just read my eyes," Dalton said.

The end result: 12 plays, 95 yards, no points.

In fairness, Dalton was put into a difficult situation. He was being asked to close out a long drive with a TD. Of course, that should really be the benefit of a player in his 16th NFL season — that he has seen it all and is just ready for those moments.

Dalton has had a long NFL career that he should be proud of, but physically, he's going to be 39 later this month and there's simply no upside there at all. He had some really bad tape last season, and at this stage of his career he doesn't have a strong arm and he's not a threat as a runner. When he was at his best during training camp, he got the ball out quickly and on time. When he was at his worst, his physical flaws were obvious.

Whatever you may think of McKee — some fans like him more than others — he's better than Dalton, and it's hard to figure out what the Eagles saw in Dalton that he was elevated over McKee in the first place.

Because they listed six players as out ahead of their matchup against the Rams, the Eagles will likely dress all four quarterbacks. Hurts will start; McKee will be the QB2; rookie Cole Payton will likely be the QB3 and possibly also contribute on special teams; and Dalton will be a rare "emergency QB4."

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