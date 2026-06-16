Eagles player review: QB Andy Dalton edition

During the offseason, we'll be taking a close look at Philadelphia Eagles players of interest who are currently on the roster but we may not know a lot about just yet. In this edition, we'll take a look at backup quarterback Andy Dalton.

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Dalton is 38 years of age, and entering his 16th NFL season. He spent 10 years with the Bengals, where he was the team's starter. Thereafter he became a career backup, playing one year each with the Cowboys, Bears, and Saints; and then three with the Panthers. He has appeared in 179 games, with 169 starts, plus four playoff starts (all losses). He has an 84-83-2 regular season record:



• Bengals (2011-2019): 70-61-2

• Cowboys (2020): 4-5

• Bears (2021): 3-3

• Saints (2022): 6-8

• Panthers (2023-2025): 1-6

This offseason, the Eagles traded a seventh-round pick for Dalton, who surprisingly split second-team reps with Tanner McKee in spring practices.

You've all likely seen Dalton play football before, but maybe not recently? Well, I was curious what he looks like nowadays in real games since he is competing to be the Eagles' QB2.

Dalton appeared in three games for the Panthers in 2025.

He got some mop-up duty in a blowout loss to the Patriots. He was tasked with holding a lead late in a game against the Jets in which Bryce Young got hurt. He started one game, against the Bills, a 40-9 loss.

I cut up all of Dalton's dropbacks in his one start last season. Spoiler: It's ugly.

Observations

• Release: I'll start with a positive. When Dalton decides the ball is coming out, it comes out quickly. He has a compact throwing motion and a quick release. He was able to connect with receivers on some quick hitters in the middle of the field.

• Arm strength: He better have a quick release as well as good anticipation, because at this stage of Dalton's career, the ball takes a long time to get to get to its destination. On sideline throws, for example, you're just kind of rooting for the the football to get there. Examples at 0:58, 2:05, 2:43, 4:44, and 4:56.



• Accuracy: There were a number of off-target throws, whether they were simply inaccurate or a case of Dalton not being on the same page with his receivers. Examples at 1:32, 1:42, 2:55, and 3:40.



• Mobility: He got sacked seven times in the above game, and did not display any kind of reasonable elusiveness to make off-schedule plays with his legs. He could do a little bit of that in his younger days, but not anymore. He had 22 rushing TDs as a starter in Cincinnati, but none in 36 starts as a backup.



• Awareness: In the red zone on 3rd down with 17 seconds left in the half and no timeouts, the one thing that Dalton absolutely could not do was take a sack and let the clock run out. And, oh hey, he did. That was kind of an unacceptable play for a guy with 173 career starts.



• Ball security: He fumbled twice. One was a play he was running and had the ball easily punched out. The other was with a collapsing pocket caving in around him, and he tried to throw in desperation but had the ball jarred loose, a la Carson Wentz.



Dalton's likely 2026 role with the Eagles

I'm not Dalton's accountant, but according to OverTheCap he has made over $116 million over his playing career. I assume he doesn't need money. He's still playing presumably because he loves football. That's an admirable trait in a player, and with so many years logged in the NFL he can maybe be a sounding board for the Eagles' other quarterbacks.

BUT... the reality is that he does not look like a physically capable quarterback at this stage of his career, and he did not have a good spring. I have no idea why the Eagles traded for him and are giving him so many reps in practices. Some theories have been presented to me on social media, etc., such as a need to give McKee competition, or that Dalton is equipped to run Sean Mannion's scheme in ways the other backups aren't. I don't agree with any of it, and this may sound harsh but I don't see a role for him on this roster. Maybe as a quasi-coach on the practice squad?

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