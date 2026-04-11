Eagles player review: WR Dontayvion Wicks edition

During the offseason, we'll be taking a close look at Philadelphia Eagles players of interest who are currently on the roster but we may not know a lot about just yet. In this edition, we'll take a look at new wide receiver Dontayvion Wicks, who the team traded for on Friday.

Wicks was a Green Bay Packers 2023 fifth-round pick. His career stats:

Dontayvion Wicks Rec Yards YPC TD 2023 39 581 14.9 4 2024 39 415 10.6 5 2025 30 332 11.1 2



His 30 catches in 2025 came on 46 targets, which we cut up below:

Observations

• Drops 👎: Let's start with the glaring weakness in Wicks' game. PFF had Wicks down for 2 drops in 2023, 9 (!) in 2024, and 3 in 2025. Having 9 drops vs. just 39 catches in 2024 is a drop rate of 18.8 percent on catchable balls. That's getting into Dorial Green-Beckham territory. That must improve.

• Yards after catch 👍: I love Wicks' competitive mentality. He does not fear contact and will try to charge through multiple defenders to get extra yards after the catch, whereas other receivers might willingly just go down. For example:

• Blocking 👍: I think that one thing that Eagles fans will appreciate about Wicks' game is that he competes hard as a blocker. Quick cut-up here, via Daire Carragher:



And another here, via Ben Fennel:

Here he is competing way down the field, making a block to help spring a TD, via Matt Verderame:

One of the common traits for receivers in the Sean McVay / Kyle Shanahan offenses is that they compete as blockers. With Sean Mannion implementing a similar scheme in Philly, it's no surprise that he likely gave Wicks a stamp of approval.

• Beating press coverage 👍: One of the reasons Jahan Dotson almost never saw the ball come his way was because he stunk getting off the line of scrimmage. Opposing cornerbacks pretty easily re-routed him, leading to him either not being where he needed to be on his route or being late getting there. Wicks is a bigger receiver than Dotson at 6'1, 206, so he can fight through jams at the line of scrimmage, and he has some shake to avoid them as well. For example, here he is vs. Brian Branch on a 4th down play that sealed a Packers win:

And here's a cutup of some more releases at the line of scrimmage here, via Kurt Benkert:

Wicks' fit in Philly

During the Nick Sirianni era, the Eagles have tried to get "dirty work" types of receivers involved in their offense. Examples of those guys include Zach Pascal, Johnny Wilson, Darius Cooper, etc.

If that's all Wicks is in the Eagles' offense, he will be the best of that bunch. Assuming he stays healthy, Wicks' floor is "Best dirty work guy of the Sirianni era, by far."

But Wicks is also only 24 years old (he'll turn 25 this summer). He can beat press, he runs decent enough routes, and he competes his ass off. He has some unreached ceiling available. He seems to be a try-hard player who will work toward that, and the Eagles have him under contract for two years. Of course, if he can't curtail the drops, then he may not be more than just a dirty work guy.

After a deeper look, I do think what he already brings to the table plus his untapped potential is worth the two Day 3 picks the Eagles gave up to get him.

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