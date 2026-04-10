Eagles trade for WR Dontayvion Wicks

The Philadelphia Eagles are trading for wide receiver Dontayvion Wicks, the team confirmed on Friday evening. The cost is a 2026 fifth-round pick and a 2027 sixth-round pick.

Wicks was a Green Bay Packers 2023 fifth-round pick. His career stats:

Dontayvion Wicks Rec Yards YPC TD 2023 39 581 14.9 4 2024 39 415 10.6 5 2025 30 332 11.1 2



Wicks was entering the final year of his rookie contract in 2026, but Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reported that Wicks is also getting a one-year, $12.5 million extension from the Eagles. The Eagles confirmed that a one-year contract extension accompanies the trade. To be determined how much of that $12.5 million is real.

Of course, Wicks will have familiarity with new Eagles offensive coordinator Sean Mannion, who was part of the Packers' coaching staff in 2024 and 2025.

Wicks will join an Eagles receiving corps that includes notable receivers DeVonta Smith, Marquise Brown, Darius Cooper, Johnny Wilson, and Elijah Moore. To be determined if A.J. Brown will be part of that group as well, or not.

The fact that the Eagles gave up a pair of draft picks and executed a contract extension makes Wicks' 2026 roster spot a near certainty.

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