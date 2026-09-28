Fantasy football injuries: Updates on Justin Jefferson, Baker Mayfield, De'Von Achane and more

Another Sunday in the books, another laundry list of star fantasy players with new injuries.

Here's an early look at the latest news on some key injuries from Week 3 action that will surely impact your fantasy football league:

Baker Mayfield, QB, Buccaneers

Mayfield dislocated his thumb Sunday, adding more adversity to an already tough season for the QB. An MRI will reveal the full extent of the setback but back up Jalon Daniels should start next week.

De'Von Achane, RB, Dolphins

The outlook is grim surrounding Achane's knee injury, which could be a season ender. The team is "not optimistic." Ollie Gordon, the No. 2, should be picked up in all leagues. Perhaps Jaylen Wright as well.

Justin Jefferson, WR, Vikings

The star wideout reportedly "nearly came back" into the game several times Sunday, a signal that his ankle injury was not that serious. His status in practice will reveal more later this week.

Breece Hall, RB, Jets

Hall hurt his lower leg late in Sunday's game and the details are sparse. This is one to keep an eye on, as well as the free agent status of back up Braelon Allen, who would assume RB1 duties should Hall miss any time.

Travis Etienne, RB, Saints

It's possible Etienne reaggravated a hamstring that was bothering him in Sunday's loss. If so, he might miss a couple weeks. Some combination of Alvin Kamara, CJ Donaldson and Kendre Miller will get his snaps.

Mike Evans, WR, 49ers

A big hit knocked Evans out of the Niners' win against Arizona, and Evans is reportedly dealing with an oblique injury. It sounds relatively minor, but could cost him a few weeks. Watch his practice status closely.

Jalen Coker, WR, Panthers

In the midst of a breakout season, Coker hurt his quad and didn't return Sunday. It shouldn't be serious, but it's a nagging soft tissue injury to keep an eye on.

Terrence Ferguson, TE, Rams

The young tight end hurt his ankle after two catches Sunday. The details and recovery timeline are up in the air.

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