More News:

July 21, 2025

Sonny's Cocktail Joint, which took years to recover from a fire, is closed again — this time for water damage

'I cannot make this stuff up,' an owner said. Cleanup has been going smoothly and the bar could be open again next month.

Molly McVety
By Molly McVety
PhillyVoice Staff
Development Food & Drink
sonny's bar flood Provided Image/Eddy Marenco

Sonny's Cocktail Joint was forced to shut down in early July after severe flooding damaged the building.

Just over six months after its grand reopening, Sonny's Cocktail Joint was forced to shut down again after a flood inundated the storefront this month. 

While South Street's beloved bar, which took years to recover from a 2022 structural fire, is facing another setback, owners remain optimistic about a timely reopening. 

MORE: Dilworth Park fountain soon will let people recreate famous Mickey Mouse scene in 'Fantasia'

"I cannot make this stuff up," said Susan Freeman, a partner with the bar's ownership group Happy Monday Hospitality. "We speculated that [the chimney] got struck by lightning, but we really have no idea how it could have happened." 

For the first half of the year, business was running smoothly for Sonny's Cocktail Joint, located at 1508 South St. The bar reopened in January with a new food menu, pool table and live music.

But then a heavy rainstorm hit the region on July 8. Freeman said the bar flooded and the chimney of the neighboring building collapsed onto its already waterlogged roof. Employees on site quickly noticed the flood water creeping up and promptly called management, who deployed a crew equipped with buckets, shop vacs and mops to try to keep the damage at bay. Sonny's took to Instagram to post photos of leaks from the ceiling. 

Freeman said cleanup has been going smoothly and ownership hopes to be operational around the first week of August.

"[It] could be sooner, could be a little later, but I'm hopeful it's minimal time that we're closed for renovations," Freeman said.

Around 25 people are employed at Sonny's and remain on its payroll until it reopens, Freeman said. 

In 2022, Sonny's and its neighboring sister establishments Wine Dive and Rabbit were damaged in a fire that started in an upstairs apartment. While Sonny's was closed for nearly three years, Wine Dive and Rabbit never recovered. 

"We're all keeping our head up," Freeman said. "Can't let it get us down." 

Molly McVety

Molly McVety
PhillyVoice Staff

molly@phillyvoice.com

Read more Development Food & Drink South Street Bars Flooding Closures Damage

Videos

Featured

Limited - BeachGetaway_1000x650_iStock-898116726.jpg

Escape to NJ's last minute vacations
Limited - OC Night in Venice

Here's what's happening in Cape May County, NJ this month

Just In

Must Read

Environment

Wawa in Wildwood reopens after fuel spill

Wawa fuel spill

Sponsored

What to do in Philly this week

Limited - Peddler's Village

Addiction

New restrictions on mobile outreach in Kensington take effect Sunday, but it's unclear how they will be implemented

Mobile Services Law Truck

History

Woodmere's new building to house Dinosaur painted by Nigerian prince

Woodmere dinosaur

History

North Philadelphia History Festival to honor area's cultural past

North Philadelphia History Festival

Eagles

25 things I'll be watching at 2025 Eagles training camp

060325_Jeffrey-Lurie-Howie-Roseman-EaglesTrainingCamp_Claggett-11.JPG

© 2025 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved