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May 12, 2026

Arts on the Avenue festival will bring 70+ artists, live music and food vendors to Lansdowne

The free Delaware County event returns May 17 with artist demonstrations, a beer garden, family activities and performances throughout Lansdowne’s historic business district.

By PhillyVoice Media Events
Festivals Arts & Culture
Lansdowne Arts on the Ave Provided Courtesy/Lansdowne Economic Dev’t Corp.

Visitors walk through Lansdowne’s Arts on the Avenue festival during a past event.

Lansdowne’s annual Arts on the Avenue festival will return to downtown on Sunday, May 17, bringing more than 70 artists, live music, food vendors and family activities back to North Lansdowne Avenue for its 21st year.

The free festival runs from noon to 6 p.m. through Lansdowne’s historic business district. A rain date is scheduled for Sunday, May 31.

Artists from across the region will showcase work in painting, ceramics, jewelry, photography, sculpture, woodworking, illustration, fiber arts and mixed media. Visitors also can watch live demonstrations and interact directly with artists throughout the day.

The festival’s live music lineup includes performances by Amari Rebel & the Movement, Another Michael, Soul Calibers, Benny P, Sovei, and Paul Harrold and the Nuclear Bandits.

Additional attractions include a beer garden hosted by Conshohocken Brewing Co., food trucks, interactive art activities, a kids zone and participation from local restaurants, shops and galleries throughout downtown.

Lansdowne’s Arts on the Avenue

Sunday, May 17 | Noon - 6 p.m.
North Lansdowne Ave. 
Lansdowne, PA 19050
Pay-as-you-go

This content was generated by PhillyVoice Media Events, not by the newsroom staff.

PhillyVoice Media Events

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