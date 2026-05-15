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May 15, 2026

New Jersey State Police detective found guilty in fatal motorcycle chase in Burlington County

Mark Campagna, 47, faces up to 18 months in state prison after being convicted for 'reckless' pursuit that killed Omar Kebbabi in 2023.

Molly McVety
By Molly McVety
PhillyVoice Staff
Courts Crashes
NJ Detective convicted Bill Oxford/Unsplash.com

Mark Campagna, a New Jersey State Police detective, was found guilty of endangering another person in his pursuit of Omar Kebbabi on Route 206 in Burlington County in 2023. Kebabbi was killed when he crashed his motorcycle during the chase.

A New Jersey State Police detective was convicted Thursday for his role in a deadly high-speed chase in Burlington County three years ago. 

Mark Campagna, 47, of May's Landing, was off duty and operating an unmarked police vehicle on June 20, 2023 when he began to pursue Omar Kebbabi, who was riding a motorcycle, on Route 206. Both motorists hit speeds of more than 100 mph during the chase and switched lanes several times before Kebabbi, 24, of Queens, New York, fatally collided with another vehicle.

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A Camden County jury found Campagna guilty of endangering another person, determining that he knowingly acted in a manner that created substantial risk of severe bodily injury. He faces up to 18 months in prison, a fine of up to $10,000 and has had his police license revoked. His sentencing is scheduled for July 30.

"There is no evidence showing any lawful objective behind this pursuit," New Jersey Attorney General Jennifer Davenport said in a statement. "... This was a needless and reckless high-speed chase that put not only the victim, but also every other driver on the road, in grave danger. And it ended in tragedy."

Campagna pursued Kebbabi for about three miles before Kebbabi crashed at Route 206 and Jacksonville-Jobstown Road, investigators said. Kebabbi struck a car that was making a left turn at the intersection. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

During the chase, Campagna did not activate his lights or sirens and did not attempt to contact members of law enforcement as required by state policy, investigators said. Campagna said he did not intend to pull over Kebbabi, but was seeking to obtain his license plate number, prosecutors said. 

A portion of the chase was caught on video by a nearby municipal police officer, who began following Campagna without knowing he was a law enforcement officer. The footage, released by prosecutors, shows the officer's rate of speed reaching up to 116 mph while trying to catch up to Campagna. The video ends shortly after the crash occurred.

Molly McVety

Molly McVety
PhillyVoice Staff

molly@phillyvoice.com

Read more Courts Crashes New Jersey Camden County Police Burlington County

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