Report: Eagles WR DeVonta Smith unlikely to play vs. Rams

Coming off their embarrassing Week 3 Monday night loss to the Chicago Bears, the Philadelphia Eagles have a lengthy injury report. They will likely be without one of their most irreplaceable players in DeVonta Smith (hamstring) on Sunday against the Los Angeles Rams, according to a report from Tim McManus of ESPN.

There is not much optimism Eagles receiver DeVonta Smith will play Sunday against the Rams, sources tell me and @MikeGarafolo.



Smith has been sidelined with a hamstring injury this week and the expectation is he won’t be able to go Sunday. — Tim McManus (@Tim_McManus) October 1, 2026

Smith leads the team in receiving through the first three games:

Eagles WRs Rec Yards YPC TD DeVonta Smith 19 235 12.4 1 Dontayvion Wicks 9 179 19.9 1 Dallas Goedert 5 81 16.2 2 Makai Lemon 7 38 5.4 0 Darius Cooper 2 26 13.0 1 Will Shipley 4 24 6.0 0 Johnny Mundt 3 12 4.0 0 Tank Bigsby 3 10 3.3 0 Zach Ertz 1 9 9.0 0 Saquon Barkley 3 6 2.0 0 TOTAL 56 620 11.1 5



Smith is the focal point of the Eagles' passing game, as he has accounted for 33.9 percent of the Eagles' receptions and 37.9 percent of their receiving yards despite drawing extra attention from opposing defenses.

A huge part of the equation for the Eagles' willingness to trade A.J. Brown this offseason was that they believe that Smith is primed for stardom. Smith has averaged over 1,000 receiving yards per season despite serving as a complementary piece to Brown.

But beyond Smith's elevated role in 2026, the Eagles don't have an established receiver anywhere near Smith's ability, and his expected absence comes at a time when the team will also already be without trusted tight end Dallas Goedert.

While Smith and Goedert are out, the Eagles will have to lean on guys like Dontayvion Wicks, Makai Lemon, and recently signed tight end Zach Ertz.

Follow Jimmy & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @JimmyKempski | thePhillyVoice

Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice Sports

Add Jimmy's RSS feed to your feed reader