More Sports:

October 02, 2026

Report: Eagles WR DeVonta Smith unlikely to play vs. Rams

Kempski_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg
By Jimmy Kempski
PhillyVoice Staff
Eagles Sports Injuries
100226DeVontaSmith Patrick Gorski/IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

DeVonta Smith likely won't play on Sunday against the Rams, per reports.

Coming off their embarrassing Week 3 Monday night loss to the Chicago Bears, the Philadelphia Eagles have a lengthy injury report. They will likely be without one of their most irreplaceable players in DeVonta Smith (hamstring) on Sunday against the Los Angeles Rams, according to a report from Tim McManus of ESPN.

Smith leads the team in receiving through the first three games:

Eagles WRs Rec Yards YPC TD 
DeVonta Smith 19 235 12.4 1 
Dontayvion Wicks 179 19.9 
Dallas Goedert 81 16.2 
Makai Lemon 38 5.4 
Darius Cooper 26 13.0 
Will Shipley 24 6.0 
Johnny Mundt 12 4.0 
Tank Bigsby 10 3.3 
Zach Ertz 9.0 
Saquon Barkley 2.0 
TOTAL 56 620 11.1 


Smith is the focal point of the Eagles' passing game, as he has accounted for 33.9 percent of the Eagles' receptions and 37.9 percent of their receiving yards despite drawing extra attention from opposing defenses.

A huge part of the equation for the Eagles' willingness to trade A.J. Brown this offseason was that they believe that Smith is primed for stardom. Smith has averaged over 1,000 receiving yards per season despite serving as a complementary piece to Brown. 

But beyond Smith's elevated role in 2026, the Eagles don't have an established receiver anywhere near Smith's ability, and his expected absence comes at a time when the team will also already be without trusted tight end Dallas Goedert.

While Smith and Goedert are out, the Eagles will have to lean on guys like Dontayvion Wicks, Makai Lemon, and recently signed tight end Zach Ertz.

Follow Jimmy & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @JimmyKempski | thePhillyVoice

Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice Sports

Add Jimmy's RSS feed to your feed reader

Kempski_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg

Jimmy Kempski
PhillyVoice Staff

jimmy@phillyvoice.com

Read more Eagles Sports Injuries Philadelphia DeVonta Smith NFL

Featured

The Big Flea Compilation of Products

Two-day vintage and antiques market is coming to Edison convention center Oct. 10-11
Limited - Coltrane 100

John Coltrane's legacy is a reminder of the transformative power of the arts

Just In

Must Read

Weather

Jersey Shore grapples with heavy erosion, flooding from nor'easter

Nor'easter 2026 erosion

Weekend

Oct. 3-4 Weekend Events Roundup

Evil Genius Block Party with Wheatus

Healthy Eating

Fiber is both diet fad and fixture for good health

Avacados Dietary Fiber

History

A peek inside Lynnewood Hall, the Gilded Age mansion under repair

Lynnewood Hall

Health

Have diabetes or high blood pressure? This free Philly event will explain what it means for your kidneys

A blood pressure reading by clinician

Sixers

Sixers' black "Hardwood Classic" uniforms returning for 2026-27 season

Sixers jerseys

© 2026 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved