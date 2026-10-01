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October 01, 2026

Have diabetes or high blood pressure? This free Philly event will explain what it means for your kidneys

The Nov. 10 National Kidney Foundation symposium at Independence Blue Cross will cover chronic kidney disease, prevention, nutrition and community health resources.

By PhillyVoice Media Events
Health Diabetes
A blood pressure reading by clinician Thirdman/Pexels.com

The National Kidney Foundation will host a free symposium on diabetes, high blood pressure and chronic kidney disease at Independence Blue Cross in Philadelphia on Nov. 10.

People living with diabetes or high blood pressure can learn more about what those conditions may mean for their kidney health during a free Philadelphia symposium on Tuesday, Nov. 10.

The National Kidney Foundation’s “Empower Your Health” event will take place at Independence Blue Cross, 1901 Market St. The symposium is open to patients, caregivers and community members. Attendees can register in advance.

The program will focus on the connection between diabetes, high blood pressure and chronic kidney disease, with health professionals and community organizations sharing information on prevention, disease management, nutrition, wellness and ways to improve overall health.

Independence Blue Cross clinical leaders Ellen Riccobene, MD, MBA, CHIE, and Luz Ramos also will participate in a panel discussion on diabetes, high blood pressure and chronic kidney disease, with a focus on how different parts of the health care system can work together to improve patient outcomes.

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Check-in and a resource and exhibitor fair begin at 8 a.m., with a light breakfast available before the educational program starts at 9 a.m.

Attendees will have opportunities to learn more about managing diabetes, hypertension and kidney health while connecting with community organizations and other health resources throughout the morning.

The symposium is open to patients, caregivers and anyone interested in learning more about their health.

Empower Your Health: A Wellness Symposium on Diabetes, Hypertension & CKD

Date: Tuesday, Nov. 10
Time: 8 a.m.-1 p.m.
Location: Independence Blue Cross, 1901 Market St., Philadelphia, PA 19103
Price: Free with registration
Who can attend: Patients, caregivers and community members
Registration: Available in advance
Also included: Light breakfast and resource/exhibitor fair

Find more upcoming events here.

Have an event coming up? Let the PhillyVoice Events team know about it by emailing events@phillyvoice.com.

PhillyVoice Media Events

Read more Health Diabetes High Blood Pressure Independence Blue Cross National Kidney Foundation

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