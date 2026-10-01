Have diabetes or high blood pressure? This free Philly event will explain what it means for your kidneys

People living with diabetes or high blood pressure can learn more about what those conditions may mean for their kidney health during a free Philadelphia symposium on Tuesday, Nov. 10.

The National Kidney Foundation’s “Empower Your Health” event will take place at Independence Blue Cross, 1901 Market St. The symposium is open to patients, caregivers and community members. Attendees can register in advance.

The program will focus on the connection between diabetes, high blood pressure and chronic kidney disease, with health professionals and community organizations sharing information on prevention, disease management, nutrition, wellness and ways to improve overall health.

Independence Blue Cross clinical leaders Ellen Riccobene, MD, MBA, CHIE, and Luz Ramos also will participate in a panel discussion on diabetes, high blood pressure and chronic kidney disease, with a focus on how different parts of the health care system can work together to improve patient outcomes.

FIND MORE EVENTS HAPPENING NEAR YOU

Discover festivals, markets, family-friendly activities and other things to do throughout Philadelphia, South Jersey and the surrounding suburbs.

Explore more events on PhillyVoice.com/Events

Check-in and a resource and exhibitor fair begin at 8 a.m., with a light breakfast available before the educational program starts at 9 a.m.

Attendees will have opportunities to learn more about managing diabetes, hypertension and kidney health while connecting with community organizations and other health resources throughout the morning.

The symposium is open to patients, caregivers and anyone interested in learning more about their health.

Date: Tuesday, Nov. 10

Time: 8 a.m.-1 p.m.

Location: Independence Blue Cross, 1901 Market St., Philadelphia, PA 19103

Price: Free with registration

Who can attend: Patients, caregivers and community members

Registration: Available in advance

Also included: Light breakfast and resource/exhibitor fair

Find more upcoming events here.

Have an event coming up? Let the PhillyVoice Events team know about it by emailing events@phillyvoice.com.