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October 01, 2026

Prescriptions for Valium, Xanax and other benzodiazepines have steeply declined

Researchers say the decline may be caused by more restrictive prescribing practices implemented to prevent people from mixing the drugs with opioids.

courtenay harris bond
By Courtenay Harris Bond
PhillyVoice Staff
Health News Prescription Drugs
Benzodiazepines Prescription Drugs Towfiqu barbhuiya/Pexels

The decline in benzodiazepine prescriptions between 2013 and 2024 may be partly a reaction to increased overdose deaths and the opioid epidemic, researchers say.

Benzodiazepines are among the most widely prescribed medications, but that has been changing in recent years, a new study suggests.

The research, published Wednesday in the American Journal of Psychiatry, found that prescriptions for benzodiazepines, a class of drugs that includes Xanax and Valium, dropped by more than 27% from 2013 to 2024. The medications are commonly used to treat anxiety.

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Although the reasons for the decline are not clear, the researchers said it may be related to more restrictive prescribing practices spurred by the increased involvement of benzodiazepines in drug overdose deaths as the opioid epidemic swept the country.

"Our findings suggest that prescribing practices may have become more cautious or selective over the past decade, but continued monitoring is important to ensure that patients receive the safest care," Naomi Cruz, a recent doctoral student at Rutgers University and the study's lead author, said in a news release.

Benzodiazepines, which also include Ativan and Klonopin, are controlled substances that require a prescription. They work by slowing down the central nervous system and brain activity and are prescribed mostly for mental health conditions, as well as for insomnia and seizure disorders.

Benzodiazepines, sometimes called "benzos," are also sold on the street. People who use drugs sometimes mix benzodiazepines with other drugs, such as alcohol or opioids, because the combination can boost euphoric effects. They also sometimes are combined with amphetamines, such as cocaine or methamphetamine, to counteract or balance out the opposing effects of the drugs.

But mixing drugs, sometimes referred to as polysubtance use, greatly increases the risk of overdose. In 2016, the Food and Drug Administration issued warnings about combining benzodiazepines with opioids and alcohol, noting serious risks of extreme dizziness, coma and death.

The study, which analyzed 1 billion benzodiazepine prescription fills, found the steepest drop in benzodiazepine prescriptions came among people ages 18 to 29. It also found the average prescription fell by more than 18% per dose over the 10-year period.

"While the trends we observed may indicate shifts toward safer prescribing, ongoing research can help us better understand how practices are evolving and where opportunities exist to improve care," Cruz said.

courtenay harris bond

Courtenay Harris Bond
PhillyVoice Staff

courtenay@phillyvoice.com

Read more Health News Prescription Drugs Philadelphia Drugs Prescription Drugs Benzodiazepines Prescriptions

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