Philly's first parallel parking competition will be livestreamed Saturday, organizer says

The Philadelphia Parallel Parking Association's inaugural competition will be livestreamed Saturday from Headhouse Plaza as 15 local contestants duke it out in a series of skills tests.

PPPA Commissioner Adam Wodka, who launched the organization in May, said final details for the livestream are being ironed out but will be revealed ahead of the competition, which runs from 1-4 p.m.

"We're doing it," Wodka said. "I'm hoping to put out the link for where people can livestream in the next day or so."

PPPA, not to be confused with the much-maligned Philadelphia Parking Authority, is pulling out all the stops for Saturday's free-to-attend event. Wodka estimates the competition could bring anywhere from 500 to 1,000 people out to Second Street, but lining up a way for everyone to tune in was a goal to gain more visibility for the organization.

The competition, co-presented by the South Street Headhouse District, doubles as a fundraiser for the nonprofit Families for Safe Streets Greater Philadelphia, the local chapter of a national organization that supports families impacted by traffic injuries and deaths.

The contest will test contestants' skills in three events. The first gives each driver a chance to get as close to the curb as possible in one shot. The second challenges contestants to navigate a tight squeeze — 18 inches of clearance — to get as close to the curb as possible with the fewest maneuvers. The final event puts contestants under duress, testing how well they can park when faced with distractions.

Drivers will use their own cars in the contest, but they will not be able to rely on backup cameras, a late rule change that was partly driven by public feedback.

The contest will be judged by a trio of local notables PPPA recruited to the cause. Fergus Carey, the jovial owner of Fergie's Pub, will be joined on the panel by comedian Betsy Kenney and Jamele Ransom, the ice-cream loving crossing guard who went viral for his NBC10 interview in May after he witnessed a car crash into a playground in Southwest Philly. The event will be deejayed by Elevator Machine Room, with comedian Rebekah Rickards serving as the referee. Emcee duties will be handled by Marisa Magnatta from "The Preston and Steve Show" on 93.3 WMMR.

The judges will score the contestants on 1-10 scale in each of the events, and the best three will advance to a final round where they have to flex their raw parallel parking talent. The winner gets a trophy, bragging rights and a $76 cash prize meant to cover a future parking ticket.

Wodka said he's working with an audiovisual partners to make the competition feel as visceral and over-the-top as possible. That could include angles of the contestants from inside their cars.

"We are approaching it as a TV production," Wodka said.

For those who attend the event, an LED truck will be onsite for spectators to watch the action live if they don't have an -up-close view.

"If people want to bring a chair, bring a blanket, it's more of a relaxed area for people to kind of like hang out and have it on rather than be standing right there watching it," Wodka said.

PPPA also has merch for the event, including a curb plushy designed by Kelly's Custom Plush, a tote bag and PPPA magnets. The event won't have official food and beverage options, but Wodka encourages attendees to go to local businesses around Headhouse Plaza.

As PPPA got off the ground this year, Wodka said part of the group's mission is promoting better etiquette and discussion around parallel parking in the city. He and the group of friends who run PPPA are receptive to working with the PPA in the future on initiatives that can improve the experience of parking in Philly.

The competition itself joins a lineage of oddball Philly gatherings, from the man who consumed 40 rotisserie chickens in 40 days and drew a crowd for his final meal

https://billypenn.com/2022/11/06/philadelphia-rotisserie-chicken-walmart-pier-not-a-party/

"I'm honored and humbled," Wodka said. "I think what led here is whimsy and fun and good spirit and civic pride and giving people an opportunity to get excited about something and showcase their talents and confidence in something that people don't often get to see."

Wodka said he expects Saturday's event to be a reflection of what makes Philly weird and lovable.

"It's part of Philly's identity of grit, maybe having a little bit of a chip on your shoulder, but also being incredibly good spirited, loving and rooting for others in the city, having a great sense of humor," Wodka said. "The event has ended up lining up with a lot of those amazing qualities that already capture Philly and Philadelphians really well."