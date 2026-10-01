More News:

October 01, 2026

City recognizes section of University City as Black Bottom, which it was called in early 20th century

In the 1960s, urban renewal funds were used to acquire and demolish homes in the area around Penn and Drexel.

MIchaela Althouse
By Michaela Althouse
PhillyVoice Staff
Neighborhoods Black Bottom
Black Bottom renaming Colleen Claggett/For PhillyVoice

City Council approved a resolution Thursday to rename a section of University City as Black Bottom. The neighborhood was largely demolished in the 1960s for an urban renewal project. Above, a photo of City Hall.

Philadelphia City Council approved legislation officially identifying a portion of West Philly as Black Bottom — a neighborhood that was once demolished to build up the area around Penn and Drexel. 

The resolution, which passed unanimously during Thursday's meeting, defines the borders as the area between 32nd and 40th streets going east to west, and between Lancaster and University avenues going north to south. That includes much of Penn's campus and had been known as part of University City. 

MORE: Academy of Natural Sciences is closed, but the fight for the museum continues

Black Bottom was a predominantly Black neighborhood that was established during the Great Migration, when Black people from Virginia, South Carolina, Georgia and Maryland moved to the city from 1910 to 1930, according to Heritage West, a community archeology project from the University of Pennsylvania and the Penn Museum. 

During that time, the neighborhood hosted a number of Black-owned businesses, and many residents owned their own homes, according to the project. But the passage of the Housing Act of 1949 allowed the local government to purchase areas that were considered a blight to clean them up. In the 1960s, the city and the Redevelopment Authority used these urban renewal funds to acquire homes in the neighborhood and knock them down. 

That demolition was done at the behest of the West Philadelphia Corporation, which was made up of higher education and medical institutions. As a result, many Black residents were displaced, and the area was renamed University City. 

Jerry Davis, a resident of the neighborhood, said more needs to be done to heal the historic community, but he appreciates the acknowledgment of the resolution. 

"The thing that I would say to you about the Black Bottom, is that people encouraged you, people supported you. It really gave definition to 'this is important to me' and it made me feel that I was somebody ..." Davis said during Thursday's public comment session. "Through this urban renewal project, thousands of people lost their homes for little or no compensation, the vast majority of these people were Black." 

Renaming the neighborhood doesn't do anything legally for the community, according to Councilmember Jamie Gauthier (D-3rd), who introduced the legislation, but she does hope it's a start for future reparations, including compensation for descendants. She noted that one of the streets will be renamed after Walter Palmer, a longtime community activist, and said a marker commemorating the history is on the way. 

"It's not enough, and I'm working toward what could be considered enough, what could be considered justice," Gauthier said. "But at least, I want them to have to name the neighborhood that they tried to disappear. At least I want the city to have to formally recognize the harm that it did, that's step one."

MIchaela Althouse

Michaela Althouse
PhillyVoice Staff

michaela@phillyvoice.com

Read more Neighborhoods Black Bottom Philadelphia City Council Jamie Gauthier West Philadelphia University City

Featured

The Big Flea Compilation of Products

Two-day vintage and antiques market is coming to Edison convention center Oct. 10-11
Limited - Coltrane 100

John Coltrane's legacy is a reminder of the transformative power of the arts

Just In

Must Read

Weather

Jersey Shore grapples with heavy erosion, flooding from nor'easter

Nor'easter 2026 erosion

Weekend

Oct. 3-4 Weekend Events Roundup

Evil Genius Block Party with Wheatus

Healthy Eating

Fiber is both diet fad and fixture for good health

Avacados Dietary Fiber

History

A peek inside Lynnewood Hall, the Gilded Age mansion under repair

Lynnewood Hall

Health

Have diabetes or high blood pressure? This free Philly event will explain what it means for your kidneys

A blood pressure reading by clinician

Sixers

Sixers' black "Hardwood Classic" uniforms returning for 2026-27 season

Sixers jerseys

© 2026 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved