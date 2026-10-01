More News:

October 01, 2026

Pat's King of Steaks offers $5,000 reward to find customer who chucked cheesesteak in manager's face

Police confirmed they're investigating the Wednesday afternoon incident at the South Philly restaurant.

Michael Tanenbaum Headshot
By Michael Tanenbaum
PhillyVoice Staff
Investigations Cheesesteaks
Pat's Cheesesteak Assault Thom Carroll/for PhillyVoice

A customer at Pat's King of Steaks was caught on video throwing a cheesesteak in the face of a restaurant manager on Wedesday afternoon. The shop reported the incident to police and is now offering a $5,000 reward to identify the customer.

Pat's King of Steaks wants help from the public to identify a customer who threw a cheesesteak in the face of a manager at the shop's window Wednesday, prompting a police investigation and an offer of a $5,000 reward from the South Philly restaurant.

The incident — which was caught on video — happened around 5 p.m. at the takeout window of the famed shop on Passyunk Avenue. General manager Tom Francano told CBS3 a customer ordered a cheesesteak, got his food and then returned to the window about 10 minutes later to complain.

MORE: Philly's first parallel parking competition will be livestreamed Saturday, organizer says

Francano said the customer called the cheesesteak "garbage," and when Francano asked other customers about the quality of their cheesesteaks, they all said the sandwiches tasted fine.

"That's when he got a little pissed off, he got mad, and he picked the steak up and threw it at me," Francano told the TV station.

Video of the incident, captured by security cameras at the restaurant, shows the customer holding a video camera mounted on a small tripod as he confronts Francano and throws the cheesesteak. Francano said he suspects the customer might have been an influencer attempting to cause a stir that could be used for content.

Philadelphia police said the business filed a report of an assault Wednesday after the customer fled the store. Police noted that Francano did not suffer any injuries from being struck with the cheesesteak.

Police have not made any arrests and declined to comment on whether throwing a cheesesteak could be grounds for assault charges.

Pat's King of Steaks owner Frank Olivieri said the shop's security footage showed the customer ripped the sandwich apart by hand before he returned to the window.

"He assaulted my employee, so we'll see how many of his friends that he has online are really his friends, see who's going to turn him in first," Olivieri told CBS3. "The power of the camera, AI, we'll find him. We'll find him. $5,000, we'll pull him out of whatever rock he's living under right now."

Michael Tanenbaum Headshot

Michael Tanenbaum
PhillyVoice Staff

tanenbaum@phillyvoice.com

Read more Investigations Cheesesteaks South Philadelphia Pat's King of Steaks Odd News

Featured

The Big Flea Compilation of Products

Two-day vintage and antiques market is coming to Edison convention center Oct. 10-11
Limited - Coltrane 100

John Coltrane's legacy is a reminder of the transformative power of the arts

Just In

Must Read

Weather

Jersey Shore grapples with heavy erosion, flooding from nor'easter

Nor'easter 2026 erosion

Weekend

Oct. 3-4 Weekend Events Roundup

Evil Genius Block Party with Wheatus

Healthy Eating

Fiber is both diet fad and fixture for good health

Avacados Dietary Fiber

History

A peek inside Lynnewood Hall, the Gilded Age mansion under repair

Lynnewood Hall

Health

Have diabetes or high blood pressure? This free Philly event will explain what it means for your kidneys

A blood pressure reading by clinician

Sixers

Sixers' black "Hardwood Classic" uniforms returning for 2026-27 season

Sixers jerseys

© 2026 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved