South Street Fantasy Renn Faire gets new Oct. 17 date after weather postponement

Queen & Rook’s Fantasy Renn Faire has a new date after weather forced organizers to postpone the event in September.

The free block party is now scheduled for Saturday, Oct. 17, from noon-8 p.m. on the 100 block of South Street outside Queen & Rook Game Cafe, 123 South St.

The event will bring sword fights, fire performers, musicians, fairies and pirates to the block, along with more than 40 fantasy and craft vendors. Face painting, tarot readings, crystals, potions and a photo booth are also planned.

Shoppers will be able to browse clothing, chainmail and other fantasy-themed goods, and costumes are encouraged. Queen & Rook will also sell costumes for anyone who decides to dress up after arriving.

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Food and drinks will include pickles on sticks, sword-shaped soft pretzels from A&A Soft Pretzels, mead and themed potions. Food, drinks and some activities will be available for purchase even though admission to the faire is free.

Queen & Rook will also be open during the event, with food and drinks available inside. The game cafe stays open until midnight on Saturdays, giving attendees somewhere to continue the night after the outdoor block party ends at 8 p.m.

Organizers say the full performance schedule and vendor list will be announced closer to the event.

Queen & Rook Fantasy Renn Faire

Date: Saturday, Oct. 17

Time: Noon-8 p.m.

Location: 100 block of South Street, outside Queen & Rook Game Cafe, 123 South St., Philadelphia PA 19147

What to expect: Sword fights, fire performers, musicians, fairies, pirates, more than 40 fantasy and craft vendors, tarot readings, face painting and themed food and drinks

Admission: Free; food, drinks and some activities cost extra

Costumes: Encouraged

Find more upcoming events here.

Have an event coming up? Let the PhillyVoice Events team know about it by emailing events@phillyvoice.com.