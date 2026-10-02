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October 02, 2026

South Street Fantasy Renn Faire gets new Oct. 17 date after weather postponement

The free Queen & Rook block party will feature sword fights, fire performers, 40+ fantasy vendors and sword-shaped pretzels.

By PhillyVoice Media Events
Festivals Reanaissance Faire
Q&R_RENNFAIRE_SPRING2026-47.jpg Photo Credit/Kscope Media

Attendees fill South Street during a previous Queen & Rook Fantasy Renn Faire. The free block party has been rescheduled for Oct. 17 with sword fights, fire performers and more than 40 fantasy and craft vendors.

Queen & Rook’s Fantasy Renn Faire has a new date after weather forced organizers to postpone the event in September.

The free block party is now scheduled for Saturday, Oct. 17, from noon-8 p.m. on the 100 block of South Street outside Queen & Rook Game Cafe, 123 South St.

The event will bring sword fights, fire performers, musicians, fairies and pirates to the block, along with more than 40 fantasy and craft vendors. Face painting, tarot readings, crystals, potions and a photo booth are also planned.

Shoppers will be able to browse clothing, chainmail and other fantasy-themed goods, and costumes are encouraged. Queen & Rook will also sell costumes for anyone who decides to dress up after arriving.

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Food and drinks will include pickles on sticks, sword-shaped soft pretzels from A&A Soft Pretzels, mead and themed potions. Food, drinks and some activities will be available for purchase even though admission to the faire is free.

Queen & Rook will also be open during the event, with food and drinks available inside. The game cafe stays open until midnight on Saturdays, giving attendees somewhere to continue the night after the outdoor block party ends at 8 p.m.

Organizers say the full performance schedule and vendor list will be announced closer to the event.

Queen & Rook Fantasy Renn Faire

Date: Saturday, Oct. 17
Time: Noon-8 p.m.
Location: 100 block of South Street, outside Queen & Rook Game Cafe, 123 South St., Philadelphia PA 19147
What to expect: Sword fights, fire performers, musicians, fairies, pirates, more than 40 fantasy and craft vendors, tarot readings, face painting and themed food and drinks
Admission: Free; food, drinks and some activities cost extra
Costumes: Encouraged

Find more upcoming events here.

Have an event coming up? Let the PhillyVoice Events team know about it by emailing events@phillyvoice.com.

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