Fishtown's Under the El Bazaar returns Saturday and has 2 other summer dates

June 23, 2025
Fishtown is ringing in summer with the return of its Under the El Bazaar series on Saturday — with two more later dates planned.
The free, family-friendly street festivals will feature live music, local vendors and specials at restaurants along North Front Street between Cecil B. Moore Avenue and Palmer Street.
Under the El Bazaar events will also take place Saturday, July 26, and Saturday, Aug. 23, from noon to 7 p.m.
LMNO, Percy Street Barbecue, International Bar and Evil Genius Beer Co. will offer extended outdoor eating, food and drink deals, and special menu items.
Around 16 vendors are expected to set up shop along the route, with an emphasis on homemade and up-cycled jewelry, clothing and accessories.
Stands offering face paintings, balloon art and caricature drawings will also be on display from 12:30-6:30 p.m.
"The Under the El Bazaar is what the Fishtown District is all about — bringing people together to celebrate local talent, support small businesses and create lasting memories," said Marc Collazzo, Fishtown District executive director. "Whether you're shopping, sipping or just soaking up the atmosphere, it's the perfect way to spend a Saturday afternoon in one of Philly's most vibrant and eclectic neighborhoods."