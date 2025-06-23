More Events:

June 23, 2025

Fishtown's Under the El Bazaar returns Saturday and has 2 other summer dates

North Street will close between Cecil B. Moore Avenue and Palmer Street for the outdoor festival's three events.

Molly McVety
By Molly McVety
PhillyVoice Staff
Family-Friendly Street Fair
under the el Provided Image/For PhillyVoice

Fishtown's Under the El Bazaar will return Saturday, with follow-up events scheduled for July and August.

Fishtown is ringing in summer with the return of its Under the El Bazaar series on Saturday — with two more later dates planned.

The free, family-friendly street festivals will feature live music, local vendors and specials at restaurants along North Front Street between Cecil B. Moore Avenue and Palmer Street. 

MORE: Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts writes children's book about facing adversity

Under the El Bazaar events will also take place Saturday, July 26, and Saturday, Aug. 23, from noon to 7 p.m.

LMNO, Percy Street Barbecue, International Bar and Evil Genius Beer Co. will offer extended outdoor eating, food and drink deals, and special menu items. 

Around 16 vendors are expected to set up shop along the route, with an emphasis on homemade and up-cycled jewelry, clothing and accessories.

Stands offering face paintings, balloon art and caricature drawings will also be on display from 12:30-6:30 p.m.

"The Under the El Bazaar is what the Fishtown District is all about — bringing people together to celebrate local talent, support small businesses and create lasting memories," said Marc Collazzo, Fishtown District executive director. "Whether you're shopping, sipping or just soaking up the atmosphere, it's the perfect way to spend a Saturday afternoon in one of Philly's most vibrant and eclectic neighborhoods."

Fishtown District's Under the El Bazaar

Saturday, June 28; Saturday, July 26; and Saturday, Aug. 23
Noon-7 p.m. | Free 
North Front Street between Cecil B. Moore Avenue and Palmer Street
Molly McVety

Molly McVety
PhillyVoice Staff

molly@phillyvoice.com

Read more Family-Friendly Street Fair Fishtown Festival Food & Drink Shopping Market-Frankford Line

Videos

Featured

VisitNJ-1200x800_DJI_0860.png

New Jersey beaches that wow every time
Limited - Young adults crossing the road

As summer travel surges, movement to end roadway deaths gains momentum

Just In

Must Read

Weather

Philly declares heat emergency for Sunday-Wednesday

Heat in Philly

Sponsored

June events in Cape May County

Beach Plum Farm

Wellness

Napping has many health benefits, but only if it is done right

Napping Health Benefits

Entertainment

Philly is using Club World Cup as an 'appetizer' for next summer

Club World Cup in Philly

Food & Drink

Reading Terminal Market's ice cream festival returns July 12

Ice cream festival

Phillies

Phillies transfer Aaron Nola to 60-day injured list, replace Weston Wilson with Buddy Kennedy

Nola 6.19.25

© 2025 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved