December 02, 2024

Fishtown Freeze brings back live ice carvings, adds free trolley

The 6th annual holiday festival takes place Saturday, Dec. 14. Shoppers can gain discounts by buying items at multiple neighborhood businesses from noon to 8 p.m..

Kristin Hunt PhillyVoice
By Kristin Hunt
PhillyVoice Staff
Holiday Shopping
Fishtown Freeze Provided image/Fishtown District

Expect ice sculptures like this ode to Gritty at Fishtown Freeze when the festival returns Saturday, Dec. 14.

Frozen works of art soon will decorate Frankford and Girard avenues for an annual holiday tradition.

Fishtown Freeze, the combination ice sculpture expo and winter festival, is set for Saturday, Dec. 14. The event once again features pop-up outdoor markets and photos with Santa, but the main draw remains the carved blocks of ice. 

MORE: Rittenhouse Square to host tree and menorah lighting events

Visitors can see unique ice sculptures at 16 shops, bars and restaurants — but only three of them are hosting live carvings with artists from Ice Sculpture Philly. They'll be at The Battery at noon, Mural City Cellars at 2 p.m. and Garage Fishtown at 4 p.m. (Look for the folks with chainsaws, they're hard to miss.)

Many of the spots with sculptures are offering specials for the occasion. The full list includes:

• Philadelphia Distilling
• Vince's Pizzeria
• Wild Heart Tattoo
• The Battery
• Joe's Steaks
• Johnny Brenda's
• Garage Fishtown
• Sancho Pistolas
• Fishtown Animal Hospital
• Mural City Cellars
• Front Street Cafe
• Cake Life Bake Shop
• Fishtown Tavern
• International Bar
• Riverwards Produce
• Fishtown Jewelers

The rain date for the event is Sunday, Dec. 15.

Fishtown Freeze coincides with the neighborhood's "shopping spree." Customers get more discounts the more they shop at participating stores, maxing out at 15% off. Purchases are tracked through a card with stickers, which shoppers can exchange for specials at Brewery ARS and Mural City Cellars. The spree runs Saturday, Dec. 14, through Sunday, Dec. 15.

A new addition to the festivities is a complimentary trolley running along Frankford Avenue. It ferries passengers between Delaware Avenue and Huntingdon Street from noon to 8 p.m.

Fishtown Freeze

Saturday, Dec. 14
Noon to 8 p.m. | Free
Various locations

