Rittenhouse Square to host tree and menorah lighting events

Cozy up with the Rittenhouse Square community with a pair of holiday events in December celebrating Christmas and Hanukkah.

On Monday, Dec. 9, the giant tree in the center of the park will be lit in a ceremony from 5-6:30 p.m. Then, on Sunday, Dec. 29 from 5-6:30 p.m. will be a menorah lighting in collaboration with B’nai Abraham Chabad.

CBS Philadelphia's Kate Bilo will host the tree lighting ceremony. The IBEW Local 98 union sponsors the event and will provide the seasonal lighting, which will illuminate the entire square.

At the tree lighting will be swing dancers from Rittenhop, refreshments including hot cocoa and cookies from the restaurant Parc, live music from students from the Curtis Institute students and the Children’s Choir and a donation drive.

As the menorah lighting will be a religious event, the event will be at a smaller scale compared to the tree lighting. Still, it will feature a giant menorah and tables giving away dreidels, mini menorah kits, snacks and light-up toys.

Both holiday events are organized by Friends of Rittenhouse Square, a nonprofit organization.

Monday, Dec. 9 | 5-6:30 p.m.

Free

Rittenhouse Square Park





Rittenhouse Menorah Lighting

Sunday, Dec. 29 | 5-6:30 p.m.

Free

Rittenhouse Square Park