More Events:

November 30, 2024

Rittenhouse Square to host tree and menorah lighting events

Dancers and live music will be at the Christmas ceremony on Dec. 9, and B’nai Abraham Chabad will run the Hanukkah event on Dec. 29.

Chris Compendio
By Chris Compendio
PhillyVoice Staff
Holiday Tree Lightings
Rittenhouse tree lighting Provided Image/Friends of Rittenhouse Square

Rittenhouse Square's tree lighting ceremony on Dec. 9 will have live music and dancing, while the menorah lighting on Dec. 29 will be a religious ceremony. Above, an image from a previous tree lighting at Rittenhouse Square.

Cozy up with the Rittenhouse Square community with a pair of holiday events in December celebrating Christmas and Hanukkah.

On Monday, Dec. 9, the giant tree in the center of the park will be lit in a ceremony from 5-6:30 p.m. Then, on Sunday, Dec. 29 from 5-6:30 p.m. will be a menorah lighting in collaboration with B’nai Abraham Chabad.

MORE: On Stage in December: 'Elf,' Neil Diamond tribute and 'Nutcracker' one-man show

CBS Philadelphia's Kate Bilo will host the tree lighting ceremony. The IBEW Local 98 union sponsors the event and will provide the seasonal lighting, which will illuminate the entire square.

At the tree lighting will be swing dancers from Rittenhop, refreshments including hot cocoa and cookies from the restaurant Parc, live music from students from the Curtis Institute students and the Children’s Choir and a donation drive.

As the menorah lighting will be a religious event, the event will be at a smaller scale compared to the tree lighting. Still, it will feature a giant menorah and tables giving away dreidels, mini menorah kits, snacks and light-up toys.

Both holiday events are organized by Friends of Rittenhouse Square, a nonprofit organization.

Rittenhouse Holiday Tree Lighting

Monday, Dec. 9 | 5-6:30 p.m.
Free
Rittenhouse Square Park

Rittenhouse Menorah Lighting

Sunday, Dec. 29 | 5-6:30 p.m.
Free
Rittenhouse Square Park
Chris Compendio

Chris Compendio
PhillyVoice Staff

chris@phillyvoice.com

Read more Holiday Tree Lightings Philadelphia Christmas Hanukkah Rittenhouse Square menorah

Videos

Featured

Limited _ NJDOT Family In Car

Reducing roadway fatalities comes down to sharing the responsibility
Limited - Mid Penn Bank - Admin Center

Mid Penn Bank’s next move: expanding its footprint while deepening community ties

Just In

Must Read

Business

Manufacturing already has made a comeback in most states

manufacturing PA NJ

Sponsored

Mid Penn Bank’s next move: expanding its footprint while deepening community ties

Limited - Mid Penn Bank - Admin Center

Media

Former CBS personality Jessica Kartalija joins 6ABC Action News

Jessica Kartalija 6ABC

Fitness

Creative ways to stay active, and burn calories, during the holidays

Creative Exercise Ideas

Entertainment

Kevin Hart, Jim Gaffigan are among Dec. comedy shows highlights

December comedy Philly

Eagles

The Eagles' six-game win streak to the top of the NFC East by the numbers

Saquon-Barkley-TD-Celebration-Eagles-Commanders-Week-11-NFL-2024.jpg

© 2024 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved