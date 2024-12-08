Manayunk's Christmas-themed haunted house returns for two scary nights

For those who prefer spooky season over jovial holiday vibes, a Manayunk attraction is serving up an immersive Christmas experience with a side of scares.

Lincoln Mill Haunted House, located at 4100 Main St. in what used to be the home of the Mad River bar, is bringing back "A Twisted Christmas" haunted walk-through. Following its successful debut last year, the holiday attraction will expand this year to be offered two nights: Friday, Dec. 13, and Saturday, Dec. 14.

Tickets for both nights can be purchased online, with time slots offered between 7 p.m. and 9:15 p.m. General admission is $35, and VIP admission — which allows guests to skip the line — costs $50.

Brave attendees will encounter Viktor Kane, the fictional owner of the former textile mill that now inhabits the haunted house, who lures his workers to the building's creepy basement, where they are transformed into evil elves. The Viktor character is inspired by the German legend of the half-demon Krampus — a devilish companion to St. Nicholas who drags naughty kids to the underworld.

The attraction features more than 35 actors posing as Viktor and his elves. There will also be special guests from classic holiday tales, like Jack Frost, a gingerbread man, and Befana, a Christmas witch from Italian folklore. Along with Christmas decor, the scary mood will be set with eerie lighting and a spooky soundtrack.

Friday, Dec. 13 and Saturday, Dec. 14



7-9:15 p.m. | Tickets start at $35



Lincoln Mill Haunted House



4100 Main St., Philadelphia