December 06, 2024
More than two dozen takes on the humble hot cocoa can be sampled at a holiday event returning to East Passyunk.
For the third year in a row, the South Philly commercial corridor is hosting a hot chocolate crawl. Restaurants, coffee shops and bars along the Passyunk Avenue are serving their spins on the seasonal drink Saturday, Dec. 14, from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. The cocoa fest, created to help businesses recovering from the COVID-19 pandemic, sold out in 2022 and 2023.
Classic hot chocolate cups are priced at $3, premium (or spiked) drinks cost $6, and hot cocoa with ice cream cost $8. A souvenir mug is included with each $12 ticket. An insulated martini glass is also available for $20. Tickets can be bought online.
Performers from the East Passyunk Opera Project will sing inside and outside businesses throughout the day. Shops selling non-edible wares will offer specials and sales, some exclusively to shoppers on the crawl.
The full list of hot chocolate destinations includes, but is not limited to:
• B2 Cafe
• Barcelona Wine Bar
• Delicious Sweets
• Flannel
• Favors and Flavors
• Garage Passyunk
• Ground Up Cafe & Coffee
• Juana Tamale
• Milk Jawn
• Mike's BBQ
• Nutmeg Bar and Market
• Pistola's Del Sur
• Pizzata Pizzeria & Birreria
• P'unk Burger
• Stogie Joe's Tavern
• Townsend Wine Bar
Saturday, Dec. 14 | $12-20
11 a.m. to 5 p.m.
East Passyunk Avenue
