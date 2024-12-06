More than two dozen takes on the humble hot cocoa can be sampled at a holiday event returning to East Passyunk.

For the third year in a row, the South Philly commercial corridor is hosting a hot chocolate crawl. Restaurants, coffee shops and bars along the Passyunk Avenue are serving their spins on the seasonal drink Saturday, Dec. 14, from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. The cocoa fest, created to help businesses recovering from the COVID-19 pandemic, sold out in 2022 and 2023.

Classic hot chocolate cups are priced at $3, premium (or spiked) drinks cost $6, and hot cocoa with ice cream cost $8. A souvenir mug is included with each $12 ticket. An insulated martini glass is also available for $20. Tickets can be bought online.

Performers from the East Passyunk Opera Project will sing inside and outside businesses throughout the day. Shops selling non-edible wares will offer specials and sales, some exclusively to shoppers on the crawl.

The full list of hot chocolate destinations includes, but is not limited to:

• B2 Cafe

• Barcelona Wine Bar

• Delicious Sweets

• Flannel

• Favors and Flavors

• Garage Passyunk

• Ground Up Cafe & Coffee

• Juana Tamale

• Milk Jawn

• Mike's BBQ

• Nutmeg Bar and Market

• Pistola's Del Sur

• Pizzata Pizzeria & Birreria

• P'unk Burger

• Stogie Joe's Tavern

• Townsend Wine Bar

Saturday, Dec. 14 | $12-20

11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

East Passyunk Avenue

Follow Kristin & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @kristin_hunt | @thePhillyVoice

Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice

Have a news tip? Let us know.