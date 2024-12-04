Feast of the 7 Pickles returns to Fishtown with Italian-themed menu

Fishtown Pickle Project's Christmas twist on the traditional Feast of the Seven Fishes returns this month for its fourth year, promising a pickle-centric menu built around Italian holiday dishes.

The event will be Tuesday, Dec. 17, at Frankford Avenue wine bar Mural City Cellars. Tickets are now on sale and going quickly for seatings at 5 and 8:30 p.m. The 6:45 p.m. slot sold out within a day on Tuesday. Tickets for each seating cost $95.

MORE: Tyson Foods to close 2 North Philly plants that produce cheesesteak meat

For this year's seven-course meal, Fishtown Pickle Project founders Niki Toscani and Mike Sicinski have teamed up with Fiore owners Ed Crochet and Justine MacNeil to design the menu.

Highlights include a grazing board with locally sourced cheese and crackers; sweet potato gnocchi served with fermented cabbage and scallion; and ragu Napoletano with polenta. Vegetarian substitutes will be available. For dessert, there will be a torta Caprese al Limone with pickled cranberries and mascarpone.

This year, $10 from each ticket will be donated to the Share Food Program, a nonprofit that distributes meals to people in need.

Mural City Cellars also will have a holiday market open during the event for people to shop for goods from local vendors. Among the items for sale will be Fishtown Pickle Project's jars of Aji Dulce Giardiniera made in collaboration with chef Eli Kulp, who contributed his homemade peppers.

Toscani and Sicinski started Fishtown Pickle Project in 2018. In addition to holding classes on the art of pickling, the company sells jars of pickles, fried pickle kits, spices and merchandise on its website and in stores throughout the region.

Tuesday, Dec. 17



Three seatings at 5, 6:45 and 8:30 p.m. | Tickets cost $95 per seat



Mural City Cellars



1831 Frankford Ave., Philadelphia