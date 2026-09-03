Philly towing companies that were ordered to halt predatory tactics haven't stopped, attorney general says

A group of Philadelphia towing companies that were ordered four years ago to stop using predatory tactics and charging car owners excessive fees have continued their illegal practices in defiance of a past settlement with the state, Attorney General Dave Sunday said.

Angelina's Towing and Recovery LLC and its partners were sued by the state in 2020 following an investigation into their operations, including the use of intimidation to bully people at their lots and take cars from areas without clear signage.

The lawsuit, filed by then-Attorney General Josh Shapiro, detailed several complaints that Angelina's Towing had threatened to release pit bulls on consumers unless they paid cash to pick up their cars. Tow companies in Philadelphia are required to accept credit card payments. Angelina's Towing and its partners also were accused of charging consumers excessive fees and costs.

The settlement reached in 2022 required the companies to cease their aggressive tactics, stop towing cars from poorly marked areas and refund illegally collected fees. The companies were also hit with civil penalties and legal costs.

Angelina's Towing and its partner companies, Siani's Towing and Recovery LLC and Aubry's Towing and Recovery LLC, are owned by Michael Caban, Miguel Caban and Miguel Caban Jr. All three were covered by the 2022 settlement.

Further investigation by the attorney general's Bureau of Consumer Protection found Angelina's, Siani's and Aubry's towing companies defied the court order and continued taking cars from areas that are not clearly marked. The company also continued charging excessive fees and costs, investigators said, and required consumers to pay in cash or via Cash App. Customers using credit cards were hit with additional fees related to towing and storing vehicles.

"The terms of this settlement were very clear, yet these companies continue to improperly tow consumers' vehicles, and charge exorbitant fees," Sunday said. "Predatory towing is a scourge that causes tremendous anguish and financial burden for the vehicles' owners, and will not be tolerated."



An employee who answered the phone at one of Angelina's lots Thursday morning said the company has no comment on the contempt petition.

The attorney general's filed a contempt petition Thursday seeking monetary relief of $220,000 from the three companies.

The Bureau of Consumer Protection said anyone impacted by the companies' actions can still file a complaint online by emailing scams@attorneygeneral.gov or by calling 1-800-441-2555.