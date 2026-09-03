Philly man charged in attempted burglary of Eagles star Saquon Barkley's home in Malvern

A Philadelphia man who allegedly attempted to break into Eagles running back Saquon Barkley's home in Malvern in July was arrested Tuesday. He also is accused of burglarizing two homes on the Main Line.

Jabir Parker, 24, allegedly stole jewelry pieces worth nearly $800,000 and a home safe during a string of robberies that took place between June 22 and July 18, Montgomery County District Attorney Kevin Steele said Wednesday.

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Parker stole 12 pieces of jewelry valued at $106,700 from a home in Bryn Mawr on June 22, investigators said. On July 5, he allegedly stole 28 pieces of jewelry worth $687,292 from a home in Wynnewood.

Parker allegedly tried to break into Barkley's house on July 18, but was scared off by homeowners who were awakened by his activity, investigators said. Nothing was stolen, police said.

Detectives identified distinct tread marks from the suspect's shoes and located signs of forced entry at the first two homes. Medical-grade gloves were located in the vicinity of Barkley's home, the criminal complaint says.

Investigators used surveillance footage from the homes' security cameras to track the rental vehicle used in the burglaries. Geo-fencing techniques were used to obtain a list of all mobile devices used at the time and locations of each burglary attempt. Parker's cellphone was traced to the site of each scene, investigators said.

During the first burglary, Parker allegedly conducted online searches for information related to the stolen items, including the queries "rolex watch solid gold," "how much is 1.5 carat diamond" and "rolex day-date gold presidential price." He later searched "do touchscreen gloves leave fingerprints" and "do all gloves stop fingerprints," investigators said.

Parker was arrested Tuesday by Lower Merion police with assistance from the FBI, Pennsylvania State Police, Philadelphia police and the Pennsylvania Attorney's General Office. He is charged with multiple felonies, including burglary, criminal trespassing and theft.

Magisterial District Judge Cathleen Kelly Rebar set his bail at $1 million cash during an arraignment hearing Tuesday, and it was upheld during a bail review hearing Wednesday in the Court of Common Pleas. Parker was unable to post bail and is being held at the Montgomery County Correctional Facility, and a preliminary hearing is scheduled for Thursday, Sept. 10.

"I want to commend the Lower Merion Police for their thorough and technically savvy efforts to locate and hold this defendant accountable," Steele said in a statement. "Anyone who is thinking about committing crimes in Montgomery County should understand the outstanding effort that our law enforcement officers make in locating and catching perpetrators of crime and protecting our residents."

Investigators said other people may have been involved in the burglaries. Anyone with information can contact Lower Merion Police at (610) 649-1000.