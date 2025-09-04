SEPTA must reverse major service cuts but can keep fare hikes, judge rules

Less than two weeks after SEPTA began implementing its new plan for fiscal solvency, a judge said Thursday the transit agency must immediately reverse major service cuts. However, the ruling allows the proposed 20% fare hikes to continue.

On Aug. 24, SEPTA eliminated 32 bus routes and reduced service by 20%. Eight routes commonly ridden by students to get to school were restored with an allocation of city funds days later. Fare increases and additional cuts to Regional Rail lines had been set to go into effect on Monday, Sept. 1, but were stopped by an earlier court ruling on Friday.

Philadelphia Common Pleas Judge Sierra Thomas-Street didn't provide an opinion explaining the reasoning for her decision. Her ruling was initiated by a lawsuit filed on behalf of three SEPTA riders by attorney George Bochetto.

SEPTA officials have said the agency faces a $213 million budget deficit without the reductions to its service, but the lawsuit argues that SEPTA's proposed budget was "full of false narratives and outrightlies to the public. SEPTA's actions disproportionately harm low-income riders and people of color, the lawsuit claims. It also asserts that officials were not transparent about their board proceedings and held public hearings at times of day that made it difficult for many residents to attend.

"In hatching a plan that SEPTA itself has labeled the 'Doomsday service cuts,' SEPTA’s leadership is acting like a gang of riverboat gamblers playing a high stakes game of Russian Roulette with the lives and economic well-being of the citizens of Southeastern Pennsylvania – the very people SEPTA is duty bound to serve," the lawsuit states. "To play this dangerous game, SEPTA is using the safety and economic well-being of an entire region – SEPTA’s riders – as pawns."

Another set of reductions is scheduled for Jan. 1, which includes eliminating five Regional Rail lines, ending rail service at 9 p.m. each night and cutting 18 bus routes. In total, that would add up to a 45% service reduction compared .

The lawsuit points to SEPTA's $396 million Service Stabilization Fund, which the agency had said can't be used to maintain services. Instead, SEPTA is relying on the cuts to save $5 million per month. But the lawsuit claims the agency is deliberately choosing not to use the funds to put pressure on Pennsylvania lawmakers.

SEPTA has called on the state to provide funding to close its deficit and stave off the service reductions. But legislators in the state House and Senate went back and forth on potential solutions without coming to a resolution. The conflict has slowed the passage of the state budget.

The route cuts and service reductions have already begun to impact riders. The School District of Philadelphia reported additional absences and tardiness in the first few days of school, and the Eagles issued an advisory asking people not to tailgate ahead of Thursday's season opener unless they had tickets to the game. SEPTA's general manager said it would only run three local trains following the game instead of its typical 12-14 to transport 14,000 to 17,000 fans, however FanDuel later provided funding to keep service in place.