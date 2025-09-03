SEPTA express trains to Eagles' home opener restored through FanDuel sponsorship

Eagles fans relying on SEPTA to get them to and from Lincoln Financial Field on Thursday for the Birds' season opener against the Dallas Cowboys will get a reprieve from public transportation stressors.

The sports betting platform FanDuel has agreed to cover the cost to restore the Broad Street Line's express trains, which had been eliminated as part of SEPTA service reductions last month, and also to sponsor free rides home from the game.

SEPTA will run regularly scheduled subway trains and sports express trains every 10 minutes. After the game, 10 express and six local trains will depart NRG Station over the course of 70 minutes. Free rides begin at halftime and last until service ends. The game begins at 8:20 p.m.

The cost to restore the express trains and cover free rides is about $80,000, NBC10 reported. About half of that goes toward base operations. The other half covers fares.

"We appreciate FanDuel and SEPTA for collaborating to help provide Eagles fans with convenient transportation to and from our home opener," Eagles President Don Smolenski said in a statement. "Their generous support will assist fans in getting to Lincoln Financial Field so that we can all enjoy the championship moment together as we take on the division rival Dallas Cowboys."

On Wednesday, the Eagles and Lincoln Financial Field had issued an advisory urging Eagles fans not to tailgate outside the Linc unless they had a ticket to the game, citing the uncertainties associated with SEPTA's service.

After SEPTA began cutting service last month, SEPTA General Manager Scott Sauer said there only would be three local trains available for riders to take after Eagles games. Typically, Sauer said, the Broad Street Line used 12-14 trains to transport 14,000 to 17,000 fans.

Faced with a $213 million budget deficit, SEPTA began a series of service reductions Aug. 24 by eliminating 32 bus routes and reduced service on transit routes by 20%. Additional cuts have been temporarily halted by a court order.

"SEPTA is grateful to FanDuel for stepping up with this sponsorship to restore Sports Express service for the Eagles home opener," Sauer said in a statement. "This is a challenging time for SEPTA and our customers, but this partnership will ensure that Eagles fans have safe, clean and reliable service to and from the game — and with the added bonus of free rides home."